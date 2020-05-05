https://pjmedia.com/election/matt-margolis/2020/05/05/politico-founder-doesnt-want-justice-for-biden-he-wants-a-coronation-n388426

Martin Tolchin, one of the founders of Politico and The Hill, admitted he doesn’t want an investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden because it might hurt his chances in November.

On May 1, the New York Times editorial board published an editorial titled “Investigate Tara Reade’s Allegations,” and argued that “Americans deserve to know more about a sexual assault accusation against the likely Democratic Party nominee.”

In response to this editorial, Tolchin, who is also a former member of the New York Times Washington bureau, wrote a letter to the editor, which was published Monday.

“I totally disagree with this editorial,” he wrote. “I don’t want an investigation. I want a coronation of Joe Biden.”

It’s actually hard to be shocked by this because, frankly, he’s only saying what most in the media feel but won’t admit so bluntly.

“Would he make a great president? Unlikely. Would he make a good president? Good enough,” Tolchin continued. “Would he make a better president than the present occupant? Absolutely. I don’t want justice, whatever that may be. I want a win, the removal of Donald Trump from office, and Mr. Biden is our best chance.”

And I haven’t even gotten to the worst part yet:

Suppose an investigation reveals damaging information concerning his relationship with Tara Reade or something else, and Mr. Biden loses the nomination to Senator Bernie Sanders or someone else with a minimal chance of defeating Mr. Trump. Should we really risk the possibility?

Wow. Just wow. Here’s the letter to the editor in full:

Tolchin is perfectly willing to accept the fact that Joe Biden might be guilty of sexual assault but is so consumed by Trump Derangement Syndrome he’d rather there be no investigation because the truth could hurt Biden, and ruin the chances of defeating Trump.

This is all you need to understand the entire mainstream media. Their hatred for Trump runs so deep, they’d sooner put a potential rapist in White House then let Trump get reelected. The only difference between Tolchin and most others in the media is that Tolchin is being honest.

