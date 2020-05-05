https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/pope-benedict-absolute-best-sabotage-francis-amid-gay-marriage-antichrist-row/

(EXPRESS) — POPE BENEDICT has been accused of “doing his absolute best to sabotage Francis” after his shocking comments linking gay marriage to the Antichrist were exposed in a bombshell new book.

The former pope, who stood down in a controversial move in 2013, claimed that people who oppose homosexual unions in today’s world are “excommunicated from society”. He said that it was “the same thing with abortion and creating human life in the laboratory”, adding that it was natural for those who oppose it to be concerned about the “spiritual power of the Antichrist”. The comments were taken from an authorised biography of the ex-head of the Vatican, called ‘Benedict XVI – A Life’.

However, the remarks have sparked fury among Vatican observers, who say this is the latest in a long line of passages used as an attempt to curb Pope Francis’ liberal agenda.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

