A veteran journalist who worked at various left-wing publications wrote a letter to The New York Times’ Editorial Board this week criticizing their call for Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden to be investigated over allegations that he sexually assaulted his former Senate staffer, Tara Reade.

The New York Times Editorial Board called on the Democratic National Committee to investigate Biden in an “unbiased” and “apolitical” manner — a move that was widely mocked by others in the media.

Journalist Martin Tolchin responded to the op-ed by essentially saying that he did not want the truth to come out because it was more important that the Democrats beat President Donald Trump and any investigation into Biden could derail Democrats’ chances.

Tolchin wrote:

I totally disagree with this editorial. I don’t want an investigation. I want a coronation of Joe Biden. Would he make a great president? Unlikely. Would he make a good president? Good enough. Would he make a better president than the present occupant? Absolutely. I don’t want justice, whatever that may be. I want a win, the removal of Donald Trump from office, and Mr. Biden is our best chance. Suppose an investigation reveals damaging information concerning his relationship with Tara Reade or something else, and Mr. Biden loses the nomination to Senator Bernie Sanders or someone else with a minimal chance of defeating Mr. Trump. Should we really risk the possibility? Martin Tolchin

Alexandria, Va.

The writer is a former member of The Times’s Washington bureau and a founder of Politico.

