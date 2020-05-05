https://www.theepochtimes.com/reopening-updates-all-50-states-and-district-of-columbia_3338971.html

Governors across the nation have eased harsh restrictions related to the CCP virus or are planning to start soon.

The CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, a novel coronavirus that emerged from mainland China last year, causes the potentially deadly disease COVID-19. Over one million people have been infected in the United States

Here’s the situation with each state and the District of Columbia. This post will be updated. Last updated on May 5.

Alabama

Reopening started April 30 as Republican Gov. Kay Ivey shifted her stay at home order to a looser mandate.

“As of this week, we no longer believe our hospitals will see an overwhelming amount of ICU patients who need ventilators, as we once believed, and that is sure good news,” Ivey said at a press conference.

The altered order keeps some restrictions in place but allows retailers to welcome customers inside. State beaches reopened and elective procedures were allowed to resume.

Other businesses, including restaurants, salons, and gyms aren’t being allowed to reopen for now.

Public schools in the state could bring back some students in June as part of a phased reopening, Alabama State Superintendent Eric Mackey told AL.com on May 3.

Alaska

Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy allowed some sectors of the economy to begin reopening on April 24. Restaurants can offer dine-in service while retail stores, barbers, nail salons, and hairdressers can reopen.

“Alaskans must be able to visit their doctors, pay rent, and buy food for their families,” Dunleavy wrote in an op-ed.

May 8 is the tentative date set for the second phase of reopening. The governor told reporters on April 28 that officials are still watching to see whether the first phase leads to any outbreaks of COVID-19.

“I have no doubt there will be an occasional setback or two,” Dunleavy said. “We’re going to forge ahead, we’re going to protect the health of Alaskans. But we’re going to deal with this not in an atmosphere of fear but more in an atmosphere of understanding what needs to be done.”

Arizona

A partial reopening started on May 4 under Republican Gov. Doug Ducey’s altered stay-at-home order.

The order, extended to May 15, lets retailers start to serve customers through curbside pickup, delivery, walk-up service, and appointments starting Monday.

“As we breathe life back into our businesses, we want to make sure we’re taking common sense precautions to keep employees and customers safe,” Ducey said in a statement.

Stores can welcome customers inside on an expanded basis starting May 8, with some social distancing measures in place. Restaurants may be able to open as soon as May 12 for dine-in service, Ducey said at a press conference.

Elective surgeries restarted on May 1.

Arkansas

Gyms, fitness centers, and athletic facilities were allowed to reopen on May 4, while barbershops, salons, tattoo parlors, and spas can reopen on May 6, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, said at a press conference.

Large outdoor venues were also allowed to reopen.

Officials are targeting May 15 for the second phase of reopening.

Restaurants, museums, and retailers, among others, will be allowed to reopen then.

Large indoor venues such as bowling alleys and movie theaters cannot reopen until May 18.

State parks reopened on May 1.

California

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said May 4 that some retailers and businesses in the hospitality sector can reopen by the end of this week if they are lower-risk, as defined by guidance that state officials will release on Thursday.

“We are entering into the next phase this week, end of the week,” Newsom said at a press conference. “With modifications, we will allow retail to start operating across the spectrum.”

Clothing stores, florists, book stores, and sporting good stores can reopen. But even the businesses that do reopen can only do curbside pickup.

Offices and shopping malls will not reopen as of yet. Restaurants, which have remained open for takeout, delivery, and curbside service won’t be allowed to offer seated dining.

Certain counties can move through the reopening phases faster than others but they must meet criteria such as a specific daily rate of new cases and have a readiness plan that’s available to the public.

An open sign sits outside The Bar.Ber.Shop in Greeley Colo. in an April 2020 file photograph. (Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

Colorado

Office work resumed at 50 percent capacity on May 4 after Democratic Gov. Jared Polis loosened his stay-at-home order on April 27.

Real estate showings resumed and curbside retail sales started last week.

Barbershops, salons, and retailers reopened with limitations on Friday.

“I want to reiterate, the Safer-at-Home phase is not going back to life as normal. It’s not a major adjustment from where we have been,” Polis said in a statement. “Safer-at-Home means most Coloradans should continue to limit social interactions to the greatest extent possible to just individuals in your household and wear facial masks when you are out.”

Denver remains under a stay-at-home order until May 8.

Connecticut

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont said April 30 that businesses cannot reopen until May 20. His four-stage reopening plan includes letting restaurants and bars open their outdoor areas. Museums, zoos, offices, and retailers can also open.

“Based on what we see in Georgia and other places, people aren’t flooding in, people are doing it by appointment, so we are going to come up with some protocols that maybe give us an opportunity to get that started up on a limited basis starting on May 20,” Lamont said.

His extended stay-at-home order runs until May 20.

Lamont was expected to make an announcement on Tuesday regarding schools.

Delaware

Gov. John Carney said May 3 that the state hasn’t seen a sustained decline of new COVID-19 cases.

“We’re not there yet, but we are getting there,” Carney said at a press briefing.

The Democrat outlined criteria for reopening last month, saying the phased plan wouldn’t start until the state sees two weeks of declining symptoms and presumed positive cases, as well as the ability to treat COVID-19 patients in hospitals without crisis care.

“You’re talking about a couple weeks anyway, and that takes you, obviously, into the middle/end of May, and so I’d say into early June period of time,” Carney said during an interview with 93.7 WSTW on May 1. “But really it’s a little premature to be picking dates,” he added.

Carney also declined to say when beaches would reopen.

District of Columbia

Phase one of reopening could start this month, Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser said in recent days, but she has resisted committing to a start date.

Bowser’s current stay-at-home order is slated to expire on May 15 but could be extended.

Officials have said the first phase will only start after three metrics show a sustained decline: new daily CCP virus cases, reports of flu-like illnesses, and new cases inside nursing homes.

Florida

A number of businesses reopened on May 4 under phase one of Gov. Ron DeSantis’s reopening plan.

Restaurants were able to serve a limited number of customers indoors while healthcare facilities could resume elective procedures. Retailers were able to welcome customers but must be at 25 percent capacity or lower. Bars, gyms, and personal service businesses remained closed.

The counties hardest hit by the pandemic are excluded for the time being, DeSantis, a Republican, said during a press conference.

“Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach are very important to Florida’s future,” DeSantis said. “We want to get them going. I think we have a good path to do it. But it’s going to be on a little bit different timetable than the rest of the state.”

Park-goers are seen inside Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta, Georgia on May 2, 2020. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Georgia

A slew of businesses began reopening on April 24, including restaurants, movie theaters, and bowling alleys as Republican Gov. Brian Kemp became one of the first governors in the nation to significantly relax a stay-at-home order.

Kemp allowed his order to expire on April 30 but extended a state of emergency until June, with some restrictions remaining in place.

Bars, nightclubs, amusement parks, and live performance venues are still closed, while older and “medically fragile” Georgians are still required to largely stay at home.

Officials have urged people to remain aware of the virus and social distancing guidelines.

Hawaii

Democratic Gov. David Ige said May 4 he plans to let some businesses reopen soon.

“We are looking at low-contact retail that can execute transactions, minimizing contact between employees and customers,” Ige said at a press conference. “We are looking at relaxing the restrictions in a reasonable way.”

Reopening started recently with select businesses, including florists, allowed to reopen. Some local jurisdictions obtained permission to move ahead with reopening ahead of the rest of the state.

Ige on April 26 extended his stay-at-home order to May 31. The altered order opened Hawaii’s beaches back up for exercise and allowed healthcare facilities to resume elective surgeries.

Idaho

Nearly all businesses were allowed to reopen on May 1 after Republican Gov. Brad Little’s stay-at-home order expired.

Ninety percent of businesses were allowed to reopen if owners wanted, according to Little’s office.

Houses of worship could also open, along with daycares, organized youth events, and camps.

Stage two of reopening was planned for May 16.

“I want to reiterate that we can only progress through the stages if we demonstrate a downward decline in severe cases and meet other criteria,” Little said in a statement. “It is imperative that individuals take personal responsibility by limiting their exposure to others and maintaining good hygiene.”

Illinois

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker on May 4 said he’ll release his phased reopening plan soon.

Pritzker last month extended his stay-at-home order through the end of May.

“You don’t have to wait until May 30,” he said. “We’ve been thinking about this and working on it for some time now to make sure that we’re going to give people a view into how the phases might work and how many phases there are and what would work in each phase.”

The altered order requires all residents above the age of 2 to wear a mask or face covering when in public places, unless people can’t “medically tolerate” such a covering.

The order also eased some restrictions, allowing state parks to reopen and letting so-called non-essential businesses take customers’ orders and deliver them or have curbside pickup. Greenhouses and garden centers were also allowed to reopen.

Indiana

Phase two of Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s reopening plan started on May 4, except for counties with large numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Retailers and commercial businesses were allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity, including any manufacturing companies deemed non-essential.

Holcomb allowed his stay-at-home order to expire on May 1.

The next part of phase two will see personal care businesses such as spas and barbershops reopen on May 11 by appointment only. Restaurants and bars can welcome customers back inside but only at 50 percent capacity.

Phase three is slated for May 24.

Shoppers walk inside of the Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood, Ind. on May 4, 2020. (Darron Cummings/AP Photo)

Iowa

Restaurants, fitness centers, and retailers in most counties were allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity on May 1.

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds also let churches and other houses of worship start to operate under limited conditions.

Reynolds previously allowed the resumption of elective surgeries and for farmers’ markets to start back up on April 27.

“The reality is that we can’t stop the virus. It will remain in our communities until a vaccine is available. We must learn to live with that, without letting it govern our lives,” Reynolds said in an op-ed.

Kansas

Many businesses were allowed to resume operations on May 4.

Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, announced the reopening last week.

Any businesses that can maintain at least 6 feet of distance between customers and adhere to certain other guidelines could reopen, Kelly said.

Bars, night clubs, non-tribal casinos, theaters, museums, fitness centers, gyms, salons, barbershops, and tattoo parlors will not be allowed to reopen because close contact “cannot be avoided,” the governor said at a press conference.

Those businesses will be able to reopen in the next phase, which will begin no sooner than May 18.

Kentucky

An expanded reopening will take place on May 11, according to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.

Manufacturing, distribution, and supply chain companies; construction businesses; pet care, grooming and boarding companies; and photography businesses can resume operations, according to a plan released by the governor’s office.

Office work can restart at 50 percent capacity.

The reopening plan started in late April with dentists, chiropractors, and other medical businesses being allowed to treat people without so-called emergency conditions.

Retailers can reopen and in-person church services can restart on May 20. Barbers and salons can reopen five days later.

Bars, nightclubs, youth activities, and childcare won’t be allowed to reopen or restart until June.

Louisiana

Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards said the first phase of reopening will likely start on May 16. The state on Monday launched a website that gives guidance on how to reopen safely.

“I know that many businesses have been eager to know what their requirements will be going forward,” Edwards said at a press conference. “It will allow businesses to get the exact social distancing and sanitation guidelines that they need for each phase of our reopening, and it will get that information before we get to that face so they can do what is necessary to prepare.”

Retailers, personal care businesses, and houses of worship will be allowed to open at 25 percent capacity. Restaurants may be allowed to reopen but officials haven’t decided as of yet.

Two changes as of May 1: stores were allowed to open for curbside delivery and restaurants were allowed to open outside areas for patrons to eat meals without tableside service.

Edwards’ stay-at-home order was slated to expire on May 1 but on April 27 he extended the order until May 15.

Maine

Businesses began reopening on May 1, including barbershops, hair salons, golf courses, state parks, auto dealerships, and car washes.

Houses of worship were allowed to hold drive-in services and drive-in movie theaters were allowed to welcome customers.

Phase two of reopening isn’t scheduled until June 1.

Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, extended her stay-at-home order to May 31.

The altered order requires everyone in the state who enters a public place where social distancing is hard to maintain wear a mask or face covering.

An aerial view from a drone shows an empty parking lot and beach in Ocean City, Maryland on April 27, 2020. The beach and boardwalk were closed after Maryland Governor Larry Hogan issued a stay-at-home order and banned non-essential travel to slow the spread of the CCP virus. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Maryland

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan said on May 3 he hopes to start reopening later this month.

“Nothing matters to me more than getting our economy back on track, but we want to make sure we do so in a safe way,” he said during a televised interview.

Hogan last month unveiled a roadmap for recovery that includes details on reopening. Businesses will be put into groupings of low, medium, and high risk, with the low-risk ones being allowed to reopen first.

But Hogan is among the few governors who haven’t targeted a start date for reopening. The governor has said reopening will depend on the number of new cases, deaths, and hospitalizations from the CCP virus.

In a slight relaxation, he allowed barbershops and beauty salons to reopen last month, but they can only serve essential personnel by appointment.

Massachusetts

Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican who issued a stay-at-home mandate last month, extended his order on April 28 to May 18.

“I know pushing these dates back a couple weeks is probably not what people want to hear,” he said at a press conference.

“Believe me, I’m just as frustrated as anybody else. We all look forward to stepping in front of this podium to tell you that we’re starting to reopen for business. I know we’ll get there soon, but we have to be smart in how we do it.”

Baker formed a reopening advisory board, which will provide a set of recommendations no later than May 18.

Michigan

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended her stay-at-home order through May 15, but the altered order will let construction workers return to work on May 7.

Landscape companies, nurseries, and bike shops, among others, can also reopen.

Whitmer said May 4 that a wider reopening won’t happen yet, citing the number of new cases the state is seeing on a daily basis.

“We must continue to stay home until at least May 15. We will only loosen when public health and data say it’s safe to do so,” Whitmer said. “If we open up too fast, we will have to go through this pain all over again. let’s not do that. The bottom line is can’t move forward until it’s safe to do so.”

Minnesota

Retailers reopened for curbside pickup on May 4 under Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s altered stay-at-home order, which was extended until May 18.

Up to 30,000 people will be put back to work at stores, according to Walz’s office.

Some businesses reopened last week, primarily in industrial sectors. State officials estimated that as many as 20,000 of those businesses were reopening, with 80,000 to 100,000 Minnesotans going back to work.

Walz said May 4 that there’s no exact date for other businesses to reopen or fully reopen, including salons and restaurants.

Mississippi

Restaurants will be allowed to welcome customers inside on May 7, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said at a press conference.

Salons, barbershops, and some other businesses remain closed.

Reeves let retailers reopen last month but had delayed the second phase of reopening after a spike in CCP virus cases and COVID-19 linked deaths.

“I was ready to change our order today, but I needed to take the latest information into account,” Reeves said at a May 1 press conference. “This is a large enough change to take a step back and look at the board. I’ve come to the conclusion that I must hold on for now and consider it at least over the weekend.”

Vicki Driscoll works behind the counter at The Glass Workbench glass and gift shop in St. Charles, Mo. on May 4, 2020. (Jeff Roberson/AP Photo)

Missouri

One of the widest reopenings in the country took place on May 4 as every business in the state was allowed to reopen as long as people abided by social distancing requirements, Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, said at a press conference.

The main requirement is keeping 6 feet distance between an individual and people they don’t live with.

“We are successfully flattening the curve,” Parson said. “With the help of all Missourians, our plan is working. The health care system is not overwhelmed and we are winning the battle.”

St. Louis will remain under a stay-at-home order past May 4, Democratic Mayor Lyda Krewson said.

Montana

Restaurants and bars could welcome customers back inside on May 4, another phase of reopening allowed by Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock.

Bullock let retailers and houses of worship reopen last month.

Students can return to schools on May 7, pending decisions by local school boards, in what appears to be the earliest planned reopening of schools in the nation.

Nebraska

Restaurants in some areas of the state restarted dine-in service on May 4. Like most states, occupancy will be limited to 50 percent.

Some other businesses were also allowed reopen by Gov. Pete Ricketts, a Republican, including hair salons and tattoo parlors.

Health-related businesses were allowed to reopen or expand services, such as dental work and veterinary services.

“Just because we are able to relax some measures, does not mean life returns to normal,” Ricketts said at a briefing, urging people to follow social distancing guidelines.

Nevada

Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak extended his stay-at-home order through May 15 but altered restrictions to let retailers start conducting business via curbside pickup and delivery.

The slight relaxation also allows people to engage in outdoor activities like golf and tennis and lets people attend drive-in services at houses of worship.

The downward trajectory of new COVID-19 cases wasn’t sharp enough, Sisolak said in explaining the extension. He plans to let some businesses reopen on May 15 but bars, nightclubs, malls, and some other establishments will remain closed.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board said social distancing must be enforced in casinos when they reopen, including having no more than six players at tables.

New Hampshire

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu’s stay-at-home order expired on May 4; medical businesses were allowed to resume elective procedures.

Retailers, hair salons, golf courses, and barbershops can reopen on May 11, Sununu announced last week.

Restaurants can serve customers at outside tables starting May 18.

A man and woman wearing protective masks walk by a homeless person in New York City on May 4, 2020. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

New Jersey

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said on May 3 that he won’t commit to reopening by Memorial Day.

“I think it’s too early to tell,” he said during a televised interview.

Murphy on Monday said schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year.

Murphy has eased a few restrictions last week, allowing state parks, golf courses, and county parks to reopen.

The governor recently released a six-point plan aimed at reopening but his stay-at-home order will remain in effect “until further notice,” with no modifications until some conditions are met, including a sustained drop in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations over two weeks.

New Mexico

Retailers joined restaurants in being allowed to be open for curbside pickup and delivery under Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s altered stay-at-home order.

She also allowed gun stores to reopen for sales by appointment, pet service businesses and golf courses to welcome customers, and state parks to reopen for day use.

Grisham previously extended her stay-at-home order through “at least” May 15.

But if things go well, the governor plans to let restaurants, gyms, salons, and some other establishments begin to reopen as soon as the middle of May.

New York

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, on May 4 unveiled a four-phase reopening plan that would first have construction, manufacturing, and parts of the supply chain that deal in wholesale resume operations.

Some retailers will be allowed to reopen in phase one with curbside pickup.

Cuomo hasn’t committed to a reopening date but state officials are targeting May 15 for some counties that have a low number of cases.

“Re-opening is not going to happen statewide all at once—New York has diverse regions and those regions have different circumstances, so rather than wait for the whole state to be ready to re-open we are going to analyze the situation on a regional basis,” the governor said at a press conference.

North Carolina

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper extended his shelter-in-place mandate through May 8. He plans to let retailers welcome a limited number of customers that week. Shopping at retailers would become an exception to the stay-at-home order. Parks could reopen.

Cooper said more details will be announced by May 6.

Phase two, slated for two or three weeks later, would see a limited reopening of restaurants and bars to inside service and the reopening of public playgrounds.

Further reopening would be at least one month down the road.

North Dakota

Restaurants, gyms, and personal care businesses were allowed to reopen on May 1.

Restaurants must limit occupancy to 50 percent of normal capacity, allow 6 feet of spacing between groups, and limit 10 people per table, according to guidance from the state government.

Other workplaces also face social distancing restrictions.

Guidelines for recreation centers, athletic centers, music venues, and theaters will be issued soon, according to Gov. Doug Burgum, a Republican.

Ohio

Manufacturing, construction, and distribution businesses were allowed to reopen on May 4, along with some office work, under an altered stay-at-home mandate from Republican Gov. Mike DeWine.

The order was extended through May 29 after previously being set to expire on May 1.

Medical providers like dentists were allowed to resume non-essential surgeries last week.

Retailers can reopen on May 12.

Gyms, salons, daycares, and restaurants don’t have a slated reopening date. Some restaurants have remained open throughout the pandemic, but are only conducting carry-out and delivery service.

Demonstrators protest outside the Ohio statehouse in opposition of Governor Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order in Columbus, Ohio on May 1, 2020. (Brad Lee/AFP via Getty Images)

Oklahoma

Barbershops and other personal care businesses started reopening in late April, serving customers by appointment.

Restaurants, malls, and other stores began reopening on May 1.

“From the beginning it has been my intent to protect the health and lives of Oklahomans, especially our vulnerable populations, and mitigate the impact to Oklahoma’s economy,” Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a statement.

“As we begin to responsibly implement this measured response to open Oklahoma’s economy back up, we will continue to prioritize the safety of our people and base all decisions on the data in our state.”

Oregon

Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, said May 1 that some counties can begin reopening as soon as May 15.

Counties must meet criteria including having a contact tracing program in place and a declining number of COVID-19 cases if they have more than five cases in total.

“I want to be clear that we will not be able to open Oregon quickly, or in one fell swoop,” Brown said at a press conference. “This process will happen more slowly than any of us would like.”

Pennsylvania

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf said 24 counties can reopen starting May 8, nearly two months after he issued a stay-at-home order.

The counties all moved from the red phase to the yellow phase outlined in Wolf’s reopening plan. The movement came because of low per-capita case counts, the ability to conduct contact tracing and testing, and appropriate population density to contain community spread, according to Wolf’s office.

The counties are: Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Venango, and Warren.

Wolf previously let golf courses, marinas, guided fishing trips, and privately owned campgrounds reopen statewide.

Rhode Island

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo said May 4 she hopes to start to lift her quarantine on May 9.

Phase one of reopening will also see a number of businesses and some social activity resume with some limitations remaining in place, such as a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people. The phase will include pilots of seated dining, including outdoor dining.

Beaches will not reopen until the second phase of the plan, which has not been set.

Raimondo on May 1 reopened state parks.

Macaws enjoy yogurt treats from zookeepers inside the rainforest exhibit at the Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I. on April 29, 2020. The Roger Williams Park Zoo has been closed since March 14, 2020, for the public due to concerns over the spread of the CCP virus. (Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images)

South Carolina

Restaurants throughout the state could provide outdoor service on top of the takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery services they were already providing as of May 4 as Republican Gov. Henry McMaster lifted his stay-at-home order.

Some businesses began reopening on April 20, one of the earliest reopenings in the nation.

“This virus will continue to spread and still presents a very real and serious threat to our people, but I believe in South Carolinians and their ability to act wisely and safely,” the governor said in a statement. “We are a strong, resilient, and compassionate people who care for one another and will act in the best interest of our state as a whole.”

People considered most at risk of getting serious cases of the CCP virus were strongly urged to continue staying at home except for so-called essential trips.

Most beaches in the state are open again.

South Dakota

Any business that wanted to could reopen, Republican Gov. Kristi Noem announced in late April.

The state issued guidance on occupancy limits and employee screenings.

Schools were allowed to host small groups of students to “check in” with them before the end of the school year.

“The plan I am unveiling today continues to put the power of decision-making into the hands of the people—where it belongs. Today’s plan relies on South Dakotans continuing to exercise common sense, reasonableness, innovation, and a commitment to themselves, their families, and—in turn—their communities,” Noem said in a statement.

The Smithfield Foods Sioux Falls plant was partially reopened Monday after being closed for more than two weeks.

Tennessee

The vast majority of businesses were allowed to reopen on May 1 as Republican Gov. Bill Lee let his stay at home order expire.

Some counties chose to extend restrictions and kept most or all businesses that were shut down closed.

“The most important thing to me is that people can get back to work and businesses can begin to reopen,” Lee told reporters last week.

“The economic difficulty that’s been created by this, it has been devastating to our state, and the sooner we can begin to change that picture, the better.”

Texas

Restaurants, malls, movie theaters, and retailers started serving customers inside their buildings on May 1 while other businesses could reopen as soon as May 18.

Barbershops, salons, bars, and gyms could reopen as soon as May 18.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott imposed occupancy restrictions and other social distancing guidelines but let his stay-at-home order expire on April 30.

“We’re not just going to open up and hope for the best. Instead, we will put measures in place that will help businesses open while also containing the virus and keeping Texas safe,” Abbott said at a press conference.

Utah

Restaurants started serving customers inside stores on May 1. Gyms, salons, and some other establishments were also allowed to reopen.

Republican Gov. Gary Herbert also loosened restrictions to allow gatherings of up to 20 people.

“This is a good news day for us today, as we transition from red to orange. And it only happens because of the spirit of collaboration and cooperation, which we have uniquely so in the state of Utah, the public-private partnerships, everybody working together,” Herbert said at a press conference.

Some national parks in the state planned to reopen for day use starting Tuesday, including Capitol Reef National Park.

Shalee Williams, right, receives a pedicure at Lotus Nail Spa in Stansbury Park, Utah on May 4, 2020. Nail salons, gyms, and restaurants are among some Utah businesses that were allowed to open their doors under new guidelines. (Rick Bowmer/AP Photo)

Vermont

Construction, distribution, and transportation companies with fewer than 10 people were allowed to resume operations on May 4.

The expanded reopening came after Republican Gov. Phil Scott let “low-contact” businesses reopen last month if they had no more than two staff members.

The businesses can return to full operations on May 11.

Elective care procedures have been allowed to resume.

Virginia

Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam on May 4 extended his stay at home order through May 14, but said he hopes to enter phase one of his reopening plan on May 15.

Northam announced a three-phase plan. The first phase would include easing limits on businesses and houses of worship. Most workers will be asked to work at home if possible.

Companies will be told to establish policies to keep employees and customers physically separated while avoiding conferences, trade shows, and other large gatherings. Employees may have to wear masks at work. Disinfecting should be stepped up.

Phase one will last up to four weeks or even longer, according to state officials. Phases two and three are projected to last about three weeks each.

Washington

Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, said May 4 that some businesses can reopen as early as this week.

Smaller counties can apply for a variance from Inslee’s stay-at-home order, which he extended through May 31. If granted by the state, businesses in those counties can start to reopen.

“This phased approach to re-opening our economy will allow us to move forward with a careful and thoughtful balance of our state’s health and economic needs,” Inslee said in a statement. “However, if infection rates and hospitalizations for COVID-related issues go up, I would not hesitate to scale these efforts back down to protect public health and save lives.”

Phase one eased some restrictions on outdoor activities like hunting and allowing some construction, landscaping, and pet-related businesses to reopen, as well as car washes and auto dealerships.

Phase two will see any manufacturing businesses that were forced to close reopen as well as letting all other construction companies, domestic services, retailers, and real estate companies resume operations.

Personal care services like barbershops can also resume operations while restaurants can welcome customers back inside with capacity limits.

West Virginia

Restaurants started offering outdoor dining service on May 4, part of a six-week reopening process outlined by Republican Gov. Jim Justice.

Small businesses with fewer than 10 employees were authorized to reopen.

Hospitals were allowed to resume elective procedures in April.

More businesses can reopen on May 11, including offices, gyms, and casinos.

Wisconsin

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on May 4 met with state lawmakers to discuss a possible regional reopening of the state.

Evers has said he won’t relax most restrictions until Wisconsin sees a downward trajectory of influenza-like illnesses and COVID-19 symptoms reported within a 14-day period, and a downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests within a 14-day period.

The governor issued an order last month relaxing a few restrictions, letting some so-called nonessential businesses like pet groomers and repair shops offer curbside drop-offs and pickups.

Dozens of state parks and forests reopened on May 1.

People hold signs during a protest against the CCP virus shutdown in front of the State Capitol in Madison, Wis., on April 24, 2020. (Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images)

Wyoming

Gyms, barbershops, salons, and tattoo parlors started reopening on May 1 under public health orders from Republican Gov. Mark Gordon.

“These new orders start our process of getting this part of Wyoming’s economy up and running again,” Gordon said. “We have asked Wyoming citizens to make sacrifices over the past five weeks and they have responded. I want to thank these businesses for playing such an important role in our initial battle with COVID-19. Easing the restrictions on these businesses at this time is prudent and gets us one step closer to a return to normal.”

Daycares also welcomed children back while hospitals resumed elective surgeries.

An order limiting public gatherings to no more than nine people was extended through mid-May while state campgrounds won’t be open until May 15.

