http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/PlqaKQe2P1c/

Monday on Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, host Tucker Carlson claimed the New York attorney general’s office is investigating NBC News over sexual harassment allegations — an admittedly unsubstantiated report that his guest, former NBC News producer Rich McHugh, corroborated.

[embedded content]

A partial transcript is as follows

TUCKER CARLSON: Before we get to Andy Lack, I want to run something by you that I have heard and honestly don’t know is true, so I want to know if you’ve heard this. I have heard that the New York attorney general office is investigating NBC on sexual abuse, sexual harassment claims, and no one’s been charged, but people have come in and been interviewed like NBC staffers, producers, executives, and talent. Have you heard anything about this? RICH MCHUGH: Yes, I have, Tucker. That is true. I am aware of it. I have been looking into it for a story. It was the New York attorney general’s office, civil division. We’re not sure if it could lead to anything criminal, but I do know they have been looking into this and interviewing employees over a number of months.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

