The latest national poll from CBS News released Sunday shows Joe Biden leading President Trump by six points, 49-43. But Rush Limbaugh says come November, Biden won’t even be in the race anymore.

“Biden is somebody that’s not gonna be on the ticket anyway,” the conservative radio host said on Monday. “Something’s gonna’ happen. They can’t possibly, they can’t possibly go into the race with the guy on the ticket. He couldn’t withstand one debate with Trump if there were any debates. I mean, this is my instinctive feeling about it, but the Democrats are all tied in knots and pretzels here because of the #MeToo movement, and it’s fascinating to watch the media wring their hands about it.”

Biden faces serious allegations that he sexually assaulted a Senate aide in 1993, when she was 29 and he was 51. The mainstream media has generally been running cover for him, but some political pundits still predict there is more fallout to come.

Limbaugh said the liberal media outlets and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) have reason to oust Biden, especially after pushing the #MeToo movement in recent years.

“They’ve gotten caught on” #MeToo hypocrisy, Limbaugh said. “Now they’ve got the exact kind of allegation that [Supreme Court Justice Brett] Kavanaugh was hit with except this one is even more believable. … So they’re faced with a hard, cold reality on the Democrat side, and that is they have to find a way to get him off the ticket. But he’s got the delegates. So how do they do this?”

The New York Times on Friday urged the DNC to lead an investigation of the sexual assault allegation against the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

“His campaign, and his party, have a duty to assure the public that the accusations are being taken seriously,” the Times board wrote in an editorial. “The Democratic National Committee should move to investigate the matter swiftly and thoroughly, with the full cooperation of the Biden campaign.”

Biden’s former Senate aide, Tara Reade, said during a podcast in March that the then-senator pinned her against a wall and penetrated her with his fingers without her consent in his Senate office in 1993.

“He greeted me, he remembered my name, and then we were alone. It was the strangest thing,” Reade said. “There was no like, exchange really. He just had me up against the wall. It happened all at once. His hands were on me and underneath my clothes, and he went down my skirt and then up inside it and he penetrated me with his fingers and he was kissing me at the same time and he was saying something to me. I remember him saying first, like, as he was doing it, ‘Do you wanna go somewhere else?’ And then him saying to me when I pulled away, he got finished doing what he was doing and I kind of pulled back and he said, ‘Come on, man. I heard you liked me.’ ”

More evidence that Reade had told people about the alleged incident shortly after it happened emerged last week when a video clip from 1993 surfaced that allegedly shows Reade’s mother calling into CNN’s “Larry King Show” to ask what her daughter should do after having problems with a “prominent senator.”

Part of the transcript is below:

KING: San Luis Obispo, California, hello. CALLER: Yes, hello. I’m wondering what a staffer would do besides go to the press in Washington? My daughter has just left there, after working for a prominent senator, and could not get through with her problems at all, and the only thing she could have done was go to the press, and she chose not to do it out of respect for him. KING: In other words, she had a story to tell but, out of respect for the person she worked for, she didn’t tell it? CALLER: That’s true.

