https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/rush-limbaugh-want-survive-move-red-state/

The governors of some states are easing their coronavirus lockdowns while others envision restrictions continuing into the summer.

If you want to survive, contends talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh, you’ll want to move to a “red state” run by a Republican governor.

“You know what the Democrats states are doing? Do you know what this is all about? The states that are not opening up, the Democrat states continue … you know the greatest death rate in this country is in blue states? If you want to survive, move to a red state,” he said Tuesday.

States run by Democrats, said Limbaugh, seem to be seeking “a total economic collapse so that there is only the federal government bailing them out as an option.”

“And, along with the bailout would come eliminating the problems they have with their unfunded pension liabilities,” Limbaugh said.

Further, the closures harm the economy and President Trump’s re-election chances.

“I mean, there’s so much going on with all of this that has nothing to do with the virus. It has nothing to do with saving lives. It has nothing to do with revitalizing the economy. And all of this strategizing, all of this deceit, the manipulation, all of this is occurring in the blue states run by, of course, Democrat governors,” he said.

Limbaugh pointed out it’s widely believed people wouldn’t feel comfortable getting out in the public again, but that “conventional wisdom” is wrong, he said.

“Americans say they are getting less worried about leaving their homes and taking part in large group activities, according to the latest installment of the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index,” he said, quoting from the report. “As states start to relax shelter-in-place orders and allow more businesses to open, there is increasing public appetite for the kind of activities that could help spur the economy toward recovery.”

Axios, he noted, reported people are starting to lose their fear about leaving home.

“This is another thing the experts told us would not happen. They told us that people would remain afraid, that the lockdown seven, eight weeks, the virus is still out there, that people are gonna be scared,” he said.

“Turns out that the fear is abating. And here’s the thing about it psychologically. When the fear is gone, the consequences of the fear will be long lasting,” he said. “The plague narrative gets harder to support every day. Now, if you want to believe the worst, I mean, you can find plenty of news that will tell you, ‘Oh, this is the worst, it’s hopeless, we’re all gonna die, it’s over, it’s just a matter of time.’ But a lot of people are just, ‘You know what? All this horrible stuff that they’ve predicted, it isn’t happening, it hasn’t begun to happen.'”

He pointed out the stark contrast between how Republicans and Democrats respond.

Democrats are twice as likely as Republicans to see leaving the house and getting together in gatherings as risky, he said.

“Now, why would that be? What is the difference in Democrats or Republicans here? Why would Democrats think, ‘It’s much more risky. Oh, it’s gonna be terrible. Oh, my God. We can’t go out there. We could die. We could get sick.’ Why do so many more Democrats have this pessimistic, negative, scared-to-death attitude about living? Are Democrats not able to think logically? Are they not able to use common sense? Are they consuming too much Democrats in the media? Are they just sick?” he said.

He cited a Spectator story by David Catron who said your chance of dying from COVID-19 is notably higher if you live in a blue state.

“A far more predictive metric is ‘death rate per million.’ Why? Testing is far more consistent for fatal cases,” Catron wrote. “By this measurement, you are probably more likely to die from coronavirus if you live in a blue state rather than” a red state.

Limbaugh noted that if you live in New Jersey, you are 13 times more likely to die from coronavirus than if you live in Florida.

In red states the average coronavirus death rate per million is about 82. For blue states, and the District of Columbia, run by Democrats, it’s about 235.

“On average, then, you are about 2.9 times more likely to die of COVID-19 if you live a blue state than if you live in a red state,” he said.

“The most predictive factor is whether you live in a blue or red state.”

