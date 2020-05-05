https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/ruth-bader-ginsburg-non-surgical-treatment-gallbladder-condition/

(CNBC) — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized Tuesday with an infection caused by a gallstone, but plans to take part in the court’s arguments by telephone Wednesday, the Supreme Court said.

The 87-year-old justice underwent non-surgical treatment for what the court described as acute cholecystitis, a benign gall bladder condition, at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland.

She is resting comfortably and expects to be in the hospital for a day or two, the court said.

