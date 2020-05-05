https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/496297-sanders-not-backing-warren-as-biden-vp-report

Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersThe Hill’s Campaign Report: Biden reaches out to black, Latino communities Poll: Sanders, Warren top Democratic voters’ list of potential VP contenders Biden campaign to ramp up hiring for key posts MORE (I-Vt.) is reportedly not supportive of the idea of Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenSome Democrats say charges against Biden merit independent investigation Michelle Obama’s presence on the ticket would be big boost for Biden Poll: Sanders, Warren top Democratic voters’ list of potential VP contenders MORE (D-Mass.), a fellow progressive, becoming former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSome Democrats say charges against Biden merit independent investigation Press: Joe Biden faces his own me-too moment Joe Biden makes mistake with new World Health Organization pledge MORE’s running mate.

Three people familiar with Sanders’s conversations with Biden, whom the Vermont lawmaker has endorsed, told The Washington Post that Sanders has declined to back some liberals’ efforts to convince the former vice president to tap Warren as his No. 2.

Neither Sanders’s campaign nor his Senate office immediately responded to requests for comment from The Hill.

Warren has frequently been mentioned in speculation about Biden’s running mate, with liberals saying she could serve as an effective concession to progressives who were disappointed that Sanders was unable to win the Democratic 2020 nomination.

While the two senators are natural ideological allies, they briefly clashed during the primary race over reports that Sanders told Warren that a woman could not be elected president, culminating in a viral moment after a debate in which Warren confronted Sanders over the disagreement.

Biden has already committed to tapping a woman as his running mate, narrowing the field of potential contenders and sparking an unusually public effort by some to join his ticket.

Warren said in April that she would accept an offer from Biden to be his running mate, while Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisPoll: Sanders, Warren top Democratic voters’ list of potential VP contenders New committee to ‘Draft Michelle Obama’ urges Biden to pick her as VP Warren is Democratic voters’ top choice for Biden VP: poll MORE (D-Calif.) has also expressed openness to the possibility, and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has openly touted the benefits she says she would bring to the Democratic ticket.

