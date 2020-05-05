http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/yRKBhvVFlYU/

Monday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said had the Senate removed President Donald Trump as a result of his impeachment trial, coronavirus casualties in America would not be on some days the “equivalent of the number of people we lost on 9/11.”

Anchor Lawrence O’Donnell said, “We can’t act even slightly surprised by this because you told us this was going to happen in your argument in the Senate impeachment trial.”

Schiff said, “Well, we certainly told the senators that he was not going to change, and there was no way to constrain him. That he is who he is, and he would continue to operate the way he had, and indeed, that’s exactly what we’ve seen since. The one thing we dramatically understated is when we asked the question if you found him guilty, do you really need to remove him given there is another election only nine months away, how much damage could he really do?”

He continued, “We said a lot, but little did we know just how great the casualties would be. Some days we lose the equivalent of the number of people we lost on 9/11. You know, I think that there is no way we could have foreseen just how tragic his malfeasance would be in his remaining months in the administration.”

