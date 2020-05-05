https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/megan-fox/2020/05/05/scotus-justice-ruth-bader-ginsburg-hospitalized-with-infection-n388463

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is reportedly hospitalized with a gall bladder infection. ABC News reported,

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon for “a benign gallbladder condition” that had caused an infection, according to Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg.Ginsburg is expected to remain at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore for a day or two but still participate in the telephonic oral arguments Wednesday when the court will hear oral arguments in a case involving the Affordable Care Act’s contraceptive mandate.

Ginsburg, 87, had participated in the oral arguments that the SCOTUS held via teleconference on Monday and Tuesday on a live stream due to the Chinese virus lockdown precautions. The famous judge has had a string of health scares over the last year. Unlike leftist Twitter that jumped on a chance to kick a conservative when he is down, like Rush Limbaugh when he announced his cancer diagnosis, conservative Twitter is wishing the far-left radical judge well.

My thoughts and prayers are with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who has been recently hospitalized. When it comes to things like this, humanity matters far more than ideology. Godspeed, RBG. — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) May 6, 2020

Politics aside and despite any changes, God forbid, you have to admire Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s stamina! How many of us could dream of being that much of a fighter at her age and condition!? — Raheem Kassam 😷 (@RaheemKassam) May 6, 2020

Report: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in hospital with gallbladder infection. Will participate in oral arguments from hospital. Get well soon! — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) May 6, 2020

