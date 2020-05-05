https://www.theepochtimes.com/second-walmart-in-mass-closes-due-to-a-cluster-of-ccp-virus-cases-among-employees_3339027.html

A Walmart in Quincy, Mass., closed after a cluster of confirmed CCP virus cases among employees, according to Ruth Jones, the local health commissioner.

One employee from that location has died, she said. It is unclear how many employees have tested positive at the store.

The Quincy store is the second Walmart in the state to close because of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus in as many weeks and one of at least three locations where an employee has died. Two employees died at a Chicago-area store, and one at an Aurora, Colo. store. All three passed away in April.

Last week, 81 store associates and employees associated with the Walmart in Worcester, Mass. tested positive and the city ordered the store to close. That store is expected to reopen on May 5, a Walmart spokesperson told CNN Monday night.

People wearing masks and gloves wait to enter a Walmart in Uniondale, N.Y., on April 17, 2020. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

‘Concerned With the Increase in Numbers’

Jones said complaints from employees and customers last week led to an investigation into the Quincy store.

A person shops in front of empty shelves in the deli section of the Walmart Supercenter as concerns grow over the spread of the CCP virus in Nashville, Tenn., on March 14, 2020. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

“I have had inspectors there every day last week due to complaints from employees and patrons concerning overcrowding and lack of social distancing,” Jones said. “Employees were also concerned that coworkers may be ill. I had been monitoring the number of cases in employees and was concerned with the increase in numbers and the death of an employee, suggesting they test all of the employees.”

The store in Quincy voluntarily closed Monday and the entire facility will be cleaned and disinfected, Jones said.

In a statement to CNN Monday, a Walmart spokesperson said they had been made aware of the loss of an associate from their Quincy store, and “are going through the necessary steps to get a confirmation from the health department, while keeping the associate’s privacy in mind.”

“We are working with local officials on next steps to reopen, and are discussing measures like testing for associates and others who work at the store,” the Walmart spokesperson said. “Once reopened, we will continue to conduct associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with face masks and gloves.”

The CNN Wire and Epoch Times staff contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

