Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said presidential nominee Joe Biden was “credible” and “convincing” when he denied allegations from Tara Reade that he pushed the former Senate aide against a wall and sexually assaulted her.

“I saw the reports of what Ms. Reade said; I saw an interview with Vice President Biden,” Warren told reporters on Capitol Hill. “I appreciate that the vice president took a lot of questions, tough questions. And he answered them directly and respectfully. The vice president’s answers were credible and convincing.”

Warren added: “I support the vice president, I support his campaign, and I am proud to endorse him for president.”

On Friday, Biden told Mika Brzezinski of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” the allegation “never happened.”

Warren, a possible running mate for Biden, had previously challenged former Democratic presidential primary candidate Mike Bloomberg on non-disclosure agreements with former female employees – a debate moment that might have led to Bloomberg’s dropping out of the race.

A recent poll showed Warren was the top choice to be Biden’s pick for vice president.

“I think that the 2020 election will be about is who this country works for,” Warren said. “And the vice president is fighting every day for an America that doesn’t just work for a handful of people at the top.”

