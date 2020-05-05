https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/496287-senate-steps-into-strange-new-era

Senate Minority Leader Charles SchumerCharles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerSchumer: Fauci may testify before Senate next week Major hotel group to return millions in PPP funding Pelosi and Schumer call for economic relief for citizens married to foreign nationals MORE (D-N.Y.) offered a prediction minutes after the chamber reconvened for the first time in weeks on Monday.

“This will be one of the strangest sessions of the United States Senate in modern history,” he said.

As senators settle back into the Capitol this week, it’s clear that the spread of the coronavirus has fundamentally reshaped day-to-day life in Washington, with one lawmaker describing their new normal as “weird.”

The normal clubby atmosphere of the Senate floor has all but disappeared.

During a vote on Monday night, the only one the chamber has held so far, senators for the most part cast their votes and left, even though they hadn’t been together in more than a month. Thirteen missed it altogether.

It was quite a reversal from March 25, the last time most of the Senate took a vote in person. Though the coronavirus had already led much of the nation to lock down, senators lingered in large groups to talk one last time, violating social distancing recommendations.

Lawmakers are acknowledging that there will be an adjustment period as they try to balance doing their jobs in what is a social institution with the new safety precautions meant to prevent the coronavirus’s spread.

“It’s a different experience for sure, but hopefully we’ll get used to it,” Sen. John Thune John Randolph ThuneObstacles mount for deal on next coronavirus bill Overnight Health Care: White House blocks Fauci from testifying before Congress | FDA to authorize emergency use of new coronavirus treatment | GOP divided over state aid during coronavirus pandemic GOP divided over state aid during coronavirus pandemic MORE (R-S.D.) told reporters.

Sen. John Cornyn John CornynSome Democrats say charges against Biden merit independent investigation This week: Senate returns amid coronavirus pandemic Obstacles mount for deal on next coronavirus bill MORE (R-Texas) joked as he put on a mask to talk to reporters off the Senate floor that he wasn’t very “adept” yet at doing so but that he supported the Senate returning.

“I’ve been around under house arrest in my own home for six weeks, so I’m just glad to be out,” he said.

The decision to return to the Capitol comes even as Washington, D.C., remains under a stay-at-home order until at least May 15. There have been at least 5,322 cases of coronavirus in D.C. with 254 deaths, according to New York Times data, with the number of new cases per day not yet leveling off.

The risk is particularly acute in the Senate, where the average age is approximately 62 and approximately half of the chamber is 65 or older. Public health experts have warned that older individuals, in particular, are at risk for severe cases of the coronavirus.

Sen. Dick Durbin Richard (Dick) Joseph DurbinSome Democrats say charges against Biden merit independent investigation Bipartisan Senate bill would make more green cards available to doctors, nurses Senate Democrats call on administration to provide COVID-19 testing for migrants before deportation MORE (D-Ill.), who is 75, questioned if the Senate should stay in town until Memorial Day, even as Senate Republicans have signaled they plan to stick to their normal May schedule.

“This being here today, and your being here today, is a risk to both of us and our families,” Durbin said when a reporter for The Hill asked if the body should stay in session until Memorial Day. “It’s just a fact. We’re wearing these masks and doing everything, standing apart, but it is a risky decision.”

Democrats have publicly fumed over the decision to bring the Senate back even though lawmakers are weeks, at least, away from having a deal on a fifth coronavirus relief package.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dianne Emiel FeinsteinThis week: Senate returns amid coronavirus pandemic COVID-19’s class divide creates new political risks No men allowed: With Biden’s VP shortlist, women are finally gaining political ground MORE (D-Calif.), who at 86 is the oldest senator, told reporters that it was “sobering” to be back in the Capitol.

Feinstein, who had publicly called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSchumer: Fauci may testify before Senate next week The next big battle on Capitol Hill concerns aid to states and localities GOP senator lifts two-year hold on Trump’s nominee for counterintelligence chief MORE (R-Ky.) to cancel this week’s session over safety concerns, took off her mask while talking to reporters, saying she couldn’t breathe while wearing it.

“I don’t think it’s smart” to bring lawmakers back, Feinstein said. “It just happens that this week isn’t really terribly essential.”

It’s not just Democrats who are signaling some anxiety about being back in the Capitol.

“I think we’re all anxious. We realized the danger to us,” Sen. Richard Shelby Richard Craig ShelbyMcConnell: Infrastructure will not be in next coronavirus relief bill Exclusive: Senate Banking Committee to take action on embattled Fed nominee Judy Shelton next week Battle heats up for phase-four coronavirus relief bill MORE (R-Ala.), who turns 86 on Wednesday, told reporters while wearing an Alabama-themed mask.

Asked on Tuesday if it was safe in the Capitol, Sen. Jim Risch James (Jim) Elroy RischFacing unprecedented challenge, State Department brings 61,000 Americans home Tensions boil over on Senate floor amid coronavirus debate Overnight Defense: Pentagon confirms Iran behind recent rocket attack | Esper says ‘all options on the table’ | Military restricts service member travel over coronavirus MORE (R-Idaho) told reporters: “No.”

The attending physician provided a six-page memo to senators and their staff outlining ways to limit the spread of the coronavirus while lawmakers are back in the Capitol, including encouraging remote working, reconfiguring offices and staggering lunch times.

Republicans are holding caucus lunches three times a week, but they are spacing out to try to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Sen. Mike Braun Michael BraunSenate Republican calls on Trump to expand executive order to include produce processing White House uses Arbor Day to renew push for 1 trillion trees initiative The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump turns to lawmakers to advise on reopening MORE (R-Ind.) said that during Tuesday’s closed-door caucus lunch there were three senators at a table.

Democrats are holding all their meetings by conference call, something Durbin said he hoped could change soon.

waving from afar. That’s as close as it gets,” he said of the Minnesota Democrat. “I am so tired of telephone conference calls … and I kind of miss my friends. I went out to get a cup of coffee in my neighborhood this morning and I saw Tina Smith , ‘Tina’waving from afar. That’s as close as it gets,” he said of the Minnesota Democrat.

To help with social distancing, dots have also been placed on the floor in common areas like office building entrances and the Capitol basement to indicate where people should stand. In addition to the floor markers, plexiglass barriers have been installed in the Senate carryout, one of the few dining options that remain open in the Capitol complex, as well as some of the press galleries. Boxes of masks have also popped up around the Capitol.

Almost every senator who has been in the Capitol has been wearing a mask, a move that was recommended, but not required, by the Capitol physician.

Sen. Roy Blunt Roy Dean BluntBottom line GOP prepares to hit the gas on Trump nominees NIH launches ‘Shark Tank’-style contest to develop new testing technologies MORE (R-Mo.) did not wear one on Monday but had one when he returned to a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Tuesday morning. Asked about the reversal, he told reporters: “Guess I missed the memo.”

Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulThis week: Senate returns amid coronavirus pandemic HHS making 1K coronavirus tests available as senators return to DC Trump says there’s ‘tremendous’ testing capacity for returning senators MORE (R-Ky.), the only senator known to have tested positive, is among a few senators who have gone maskless around the Capitol. He told reporters that he considered himself to be one of the safest people to be in close contact with because of his previous infection.

“I have immunity. I’ve already had the virus, so I can’t get it again and I can’t give it to anybody,” he told reporters.

Pressed about reports that people who have gotten it could get it again, Paul said, “That’s not true. There’s no evidence of any — I can’t get it again, nor can I transmit it. So of all the people you’ll meet here, I’m about the only safe person in Washington.”

Multiple senators said wearing a mask, and seeing their colleagues and staff wearing them, is one of the oddest parts about being in the Capitol. When lawmakers left in late March, no senator was wearing a mask, even after Paul tested positive.

“During this time to actually see people, everybody, wearing masks,” Sen. Mike Rounds Marion (Mike) Michael RoundsObstacles mount for deal on next coronavirus bill GOP divided over state aid during coronavirus pandemic GOP senators urge Trump to protect insurers from state legislation MORE (R-S.D.) said, asked what has stood out to him. “In fact, the first time I walked into a couple I didn’t know who they were.”

