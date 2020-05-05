http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/5tPTuFlErWY/

The Supreme Court announced Tuesday evening that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, has undergone a non-surgical procedure for acute cholecystitis, a benign gallbladder condition.

Ginsburg received treatment at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, and is scheduled to participate in Wednesday’s arguments via teleconference, according to the high court.

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent non-surgical treatment for acute cholecystitis, a benign gallbladder condition, this afternoon at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland,” the Supreme Court said in a statement. “Following oral arguments on Monday, the Justice underwent outpatient tests at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., that confirmed she was suffering from a gallstone that had migrated to her cystic duct, blocking it and causing an infection. The Justice is resting comfortably and plans to participate in the oral argument teleconference tomorrow morning remotely from the hospital. She expects to stay in the hospital for a day or two.”

Ginsburg was hospitalized at Johns Hopkins Hospital for two nights in late November after coming down with the chills and a fever.

Earlier November, a stomach bug forced the 86-year-old to miss arguments. She returned for a public meeting on November 18th.

Ginsburg — often referred to as the “notorious RBG” in liberal circles — has experienced several health issues in recent years. The justice broke three of her ribs in a fall last November and underwent surgery for cancer on her lung in December 2018. She received radiation treatment for pancreatic cancer in August.

Ginsburg also survived colorectal cancer in 1999 and pancreatic cancer in 2009.

Despite ongoing speculation of her retirement, the justice signaled in August that she has no plans to step down from the bench.

She was appointed by then-President Jimmy Carter to the U.S. Court of Appeals in 1980 and appointed to the Supreme Court by then-President Clinton in 1993.

