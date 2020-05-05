https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/americans-anti-vaxxer-medicine-medical-research/2020/05/05/id/966274

One-third of Americans say they will not take a vaccine against the novel coronavirus, even though COVID-19 is expected to be around for years and has killed more than 70,000 in the United States already, according to a new survey.

The poll was conducted by the public relations firm Bospar, the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported.

Among those least likely to take the vaccination are the young, aged 18-24. Young and healthy people generally are less affected by the disease, though complications have been reported among younger people as the disease has been more widely studied.

About half of those surveyed said they would respect the decision of those who choose not to be vaccinated.

