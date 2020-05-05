https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/gospel-jesus-christ-hebrew-israel-greenlights-new-channel/

(HAARETZ) — Although proselytizing can be against the law in Israel, a brand-new evangelical channel dedicated to taking “the gospel of Jesus into the homes and lives and hearts of the Jewish people” had its official launch last week on cable television.

Shelanu (Hebrew for “Ours”) TV is the new Hebrew-language channel of GOD TV, an international Christian media network that broadcasts in some 200 countries around the world. GOD TV signed a seven-year contract with HOT, the Israeli cable television provider, to host the channel. More than 700,000 Israeli households subscribe to HOT, which controls nearly 50 percent of the multichannel market in the country.

In a video message announcing the launch, Ward Simpson, the CEO of GOD TV, said: “GOD TV has been given government permission to broadcast the gospel of Jesus Christ – Yeshua the Messiah – in Israel on cable TV in the Hebrew language. Never before, as far as we know in the history of the world, has this ever been done.”

