Next week, a prime-time special version of the iconic game show “The Price Is Right” will air featuring drag queen RuPaul playing to raise money for Planned Parenthood.

The show will air on May 11 with host Drew Carey. Broadway World reported, “Since 2009, RuPaul has executive produced and hosted the reality competition series ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ which airs on VH1, for which he received six Primetime Emmy Awards in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. RuPaul is the most commercially successful drag queen of all time, and in 2017 he was included in the annual Time 100 list of the most influential people in the world.”

Deadline added, “CBS aired two The Price Is Right at Night specials in December which proved to be ratings winners. David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks, Justin Melnick and Dita the dog from the CBS action drama SEAL Team appeared on the special and became the most-watched entertainment program of its night wile Seth Rogen was chosen to ‘come on down’ and his episode became the top broadcast of the night in viewers and all key demos.”

Life News pointed out that in 2017, RuPaul told Marie Claire magazine that his mother used to work at Planned Parenthood, stating, “Women in our culture have been so marginalized and so really beaten down. We live in a masculine-dominated culture. How dare some man tell a woman what to do with her body. That is outrageous! Outrageous. As a human, that is a big issue for me that really strikes a chord.”

Earlier this year, the NFL’s Super Bowl aired an ad from Sabra that featured two drag queens, Kim Chi and Miz Cracker, from “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Jason Levine, chief marketing officer for Sabra, said, “We’re bringing a diverse group of personalities to the table and demonstrating just how incredibly versatile, relevant and relatable hummus is today. We think we’ve got something for everyone,” reported Ad Week.

NBC News spoke to Bob Witeck, a marketing specialist who focuses on reaching LGBTQ audiences; he enthused that the drag queen ad was “revolutionary,” adding, “For queer audiences, it is an art form and an ‘outsiders’ language. Reaching the Super Bowl means taking our language into every home in the nation and millions around the world.”

The Price Is Right first aired in 1956, hosted by Bill Cullen. In 1972, it was revamped with new host Bob Barker; in 2007 Carey became the new host.

In January, CBS announced “The Price Is Right” would air three new specials in Spring 2020; ViacomCBS reported, “CBS’ top-rated daytime game show THE PRICE IS RIGHT hosted by Drew Carey will return to primetime with three new celebrity-themed THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT specials to be broadcast in spring 2020. Building on the momentum of December’s two holiday primetime specials that featured David Boreanaz and the cast of SEAL TEAM and actor Seth Rogen, the spring specials will also feature celebrities being called to “come on down” to the iconic stage to play for charity.”

