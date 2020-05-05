https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/frankly-want-situation-unsuccessful-means-death-president-trump-unloads-pelosi-maxine-waters-house-democrats-video/

President Trump spoke with reporters on Tuesday before traveling to Arizona to inspect a face mask manufacturer.

During questioning by the White House reporters the president was asked about Dr. Fauci testifying before US House investigators.

President Trump UNLOADED on the House Democrat lawmakers.

Reporter: Why won’t you let Fauci testify before the House? President Trump: Because the House is a set up. The House is a bunch of Trump haters. They put every Trump-hater on the committee. It’s the same old stuff. They frankly want our situation to be unsuccessful which means death. Which means death. And our situation is going to be very successful. The House has put on an oversight committee, Maxine Waters and Maloney and the same peopleand it’s just a setup. But Dr. Fauci will be testifying in front of the Senate… But the House I will tell you. The House should be ashamed of themselves. And frankly the Democrats should be ashamed. Because they don’t want us to succeed. They want us to fail so they can win an election which they’re not going to win.

Boy, this president DOES NOT pull his punches!

Which is why his supporters LOVE HIM!

REPORTER: Why won’t you let Fauci testify before the House? TRUMP: “Because the House is a set up. The House is a bunch of Trump haters … they, frankly, want our situation to be unsuccessful, which means death.” pic.twitter.com/G3G5OoV5IV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 5, 2020

