Every parent of a five-year-old little boy should go hide the car keys after reading this. (I did.) A police officer in Utah got the shock of his career after pulling over a weaving vehicle on the freeway. The officer, Highway Patrol Lt. Nick Street, expected to find an impaired driver, but what he found was a five-year-old little boy who could barely reach the pedals who said he was driving to California to buy his dream car, a $200,000 Lamborghini, that his mother said he couldn’t have.

One of our Troopers in Weber Co. initiated a traffic stop on what he thought was an impaired driver. Turns out it was this young man, age 5, somehow made his way up onto the freeway in his parents’ car. Made it from 17th and Lincoln in Ogden down to the 25th St off-ramp SB I-15. pic.twitter.com/3aF1g22jRB — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) May 4, 2020

When the officer put his lights on to stop the vehicle, the little boy managed to pull over to the side of the road and stop. The officer had to help him put the car in park before finding out what was going on.

“His story is that he left home after an argument with Mom, in which she told him she would not buy him a Lamborghini. He decided he’d take the car and go to California to buy one himself. He might have been short on the purchase amount, as he only had $3 dollars in his wallet,” tweeted Utah Highway Patrol.

This is the cutest (and naughtiest) boy on the planet. He’s also extremely lucky he didn’t get in a wreck. The officer on the scene determined that the boy lived only five minutes away from where he was stopped. NBC News reported that the boy’s mother was at work and he was in the care of a sibling at the time. I feel for the sibling who has to face mom when she hears about this. NBC News posted police cam footage and it is unbelievable how well the kid manages to drive on the freeway.

Charges could be coming for the family based on the severe nature of the danger that could have occurred but Lt. Street says that no property damage was reported and no one was hurt, which is miraculous. It will be up to the county attorney to decide if any charges should be filed.

Comments on Twitter are predictably hilarious. While the comedy is flowing, everyone is glad that everyone is safe and hopes that little boy can content himself with Matchbox Lamborghinis until he’s at least 16.

Man, wait until that kid gets home 😅 pic.twitter.com/RDa7wU9QVr — Nightshift Worker (@NightshiftWorkr) May 4, 2020

Look at those little baby chub hands… he’s really five- you can tell by the hands. It’s the angle of the camera or something that makes him look older 😂 Impressed he made it so far without wrecking! Little man has Lambo dreams on a pre-school budget🙁 — T. R. N. (@trnehrenz) May 5, 2020

