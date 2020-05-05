https://www.dailywire.com/news/three-charged-in-death-of-dollar-store-security-guard-after-mask-dispute

Three suspects have been charged with the first-degree murder in the death of Calvin James Munerlyn, the 43-year-old Family Dollar security guard from Michigan who was shot in the head Friday after allegedly telling a woman she was required to wear a mask in the store.

According to the Genesee County prosecutor’s office, police say that a woman at the store became confrontational with Munerlyn, before leaving the store in her car and returning soon after.

Witnesses told police that two men entered the store shortly after the confrontation, and one of the men confronted Munerlyn about “disrespecting his wife” and the other man shot him in the back of the head, according to the prosecutors’ office.

The prosecutor’s office has identified the two older suspects as Sharmel Lashe Teague, 45, Larry Edward Teague, 44, and the younger suspect as Ramonyea Trayvone Bishop, 23. The older male is Sharmel Teague’s husband, and the younger male is her son.

“From all indications, Mr. Munerlyn was simply doing his job in upholding the Governor’s Executive Order related to the COVID-19 pandemic for the safety of store employees and customers,” said prosecutor David Leyton in a statement.

“Witnesses identified suspects Larry Teague and Ramone Bishop as the men who entered the store and confronted the victim, and that Bishop shot the victim,” said Leyton.

Tina James, the cousin of the security guard, told ABC-12 that the shooting was “senseless” and that people “need to come together.”

“This is not the way to do things right now,” she said.

According to MLive, Latryna Sims-Munerlyn, the deceased man’s wife, described Munerlyn as a kind father who was “just lovable.”

“All of us together, one big family, we just did everything together and he loved taking his kids out, having fun, basketball, bike rides, exercising, jogging,” she said. “He just was a beautiful father and it’s devastating that he’s gone.”

“I just want to see justice done for my baby. They didn’t have to take my baby and it wasn’t that serious. All you people just have to do is listen to the law,” she said.“Just stay home. If you don’t have to come out, then you wouldn’t need a mask unless you’re out getting groceries or necessities. All my baby was doing was his job working and doing his job.”

The news agency reports that the couple had six children together, one of whom worked at the store with his father, but was not on-shift that day.

Each suspect faces a life sentence without the possibility of parole if convicted on the first-degree murder charge, in addition to a charge for felony firearm possession.

The older male suspect is also facing several additional counts, including possession of a firearm as a felon and carrying a concealed weapon.

Sharmel Teague is currently awaiting arraignment, and the other two suspects have not yet been arrested and remain at-large.

