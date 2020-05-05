https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/top-25-colleges-endowment-got-800-million-coronavirus-cash/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — You need money to make money, the saying goes. And the richest universities made a whole lot of money when it came time for coronavirus relief from Congress.

The 25 universities with the largest endowments were “allocated” more than $800 million in the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, according to an analysis by open government watchdog OpenTheBooks.com.

CEO Adam Andrzejewski wrote in a Forbes column Tuesday that the group “scoured the backend” of the Department of Education’s website to find the “full database” of 5,137 colleges and universities that received $12.5 billion from the CARES Act.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

