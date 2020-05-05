https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/trump-bump-donations-surge-ilhan-omars-republican-challenger-following-presidents-endorsement/

The Republican challenging highly controversial Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar brought in eight times his typical average donations following a glowing endorsement from President Donald Trump.

On Monday, President Trump endorsed Lacy Johnson and called Rep. Omar a “disaster” who “hates our military and our vets” and “demands open borders.”

“I’m Endorsing you also Lacy, you truly deserve it,” Trump tweeted. “You are doing a great job, and Omar is a disaster who wants much higher taxes, hates our Military & our Vets, demands Open Borders, and is fighting to take away our great 2nd Amendment. Good luck Lacy!”

The tweet prompted donations to Johnson’s campaign started pouring in.

According to a report from the Washington Examiner, in the 24 hours following the tweet, Johnson’s campaign received more than 1,000 donations, totaling more than $35,000. This comes out to roughly eight times the amount he regularly receives over the same time period, with an average donation of $33.

“We’re honored and absolutely thrilled to have received the endorsement from the President. Lacy is the voice desperately needed in communities like Minneapolis to spread Pres. Trump’s message and broaden his electorate into new areas and demographics of our nation,” Johnson’s campaign manager, Anton Lazzaro, told the Washington Examiner.

Johnson has also been endorsed by the GOP and has vowed “100% support of President’s Trump economic policies and record-breaking results that leave no community behind as the policies of [the] previous administration.”

Unfortunately, the campaign is still $1.8 million behind Omar’s funding totals.

