(CNBC) — WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said that increased federal funding to help states recover from the coronavirus pandemic is unfair to Republicans, “because all the states that need help — they’re run by Democrats in every case.”

“You look at Illinois, you look at New York, look at California, you know, those three, there’s tremendous debt there, and many others,” Trump said in an interview with the New York Post published Monday.

By contrast, “Florida is doing phenomenal, Texas is doing phenomenal, the Midwest is, you know, fantastic — very little debt,” Trump said.

