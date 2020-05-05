https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-lists-the-failures-of-loser-rinos-after-their-famous-reagan-ad-mockery-says-lincoln-is-smiling

In a series of incensed social media posts blasted out early Tuesday morning, President Trump listed the “failures” of a group of “RINO” (Republican in name only) “losers” behind a new ad that mockingly echoes arguably the most famous political ad in American history, Ronald Reagan’s “Morning in America” ad, to criticize Trump. In the process of knocking around the folks behind the ad, the Lincoln Project, Trump also made sure to remind everyone that Abraham Lincoln was a Republican and suggested that the revered figure is “smiling” about how Trump is handling the presidency.

In a 60-second ad titled “Mourning in America,” the Lincoln Project, headed by vocal Trump critic George Conway, husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, Reagan’s “positive impact” on the country in his first four years is contrasted with Trump’s first term, which the Trump-critical group portrays as a “failure.”

“[President Trump’s] failed presidency has left the nation weaker, sicker, and teetering on the verge of a new Great Depression,” the Lincoln Project tweeted Monday along with its new ad. “There’s mourning in America.”

Trump wasn’t amused, responding early Tuesday in a series of caps-filled tweets slamming Conway and his crew and pointing out all the achievements of his first four years, particularly related to the court system, the military, Second Amendment rights and slashing taxes and regulations.

“A group of RINO Republicans who failed badly 12 years ago, then again 8 years ago, and then got BADLY beaten by me, a political first timer, 4 years ago, have copied (no imagination) the concept of an ad from Ronald Reagan, ‘Morning in America’, doing everything possible to get even for all of their many failures,” Trump wrote.

“You see, these loser types don’t care about 252 new Federal Judges, 2 great Supreme Court Justices, a rebuilt military, a protected 2nd Amendment, biggest EVER Tax & Regulation cuts, and much more,” he continued.

“I didn’t use any of them because they don’t know how to win, and their so-called Lincoln Project is a disgrace to Honest Abe,” Trump added. “I don’t know what Kellyanne did to her deranged loser of a husband, Moonface, but it must have been really bad. John Weaver lost big for Kasich (to me). Crazed Rick Wilson lost for Evan ‘McMuffin’ McMullin (to me). Steve Schmidt [and] Reed Galvin lost for John McCain, Romney’s campaign manager (?) lost big to ‘O’, [and] Jennifer Horn got thrown out of the New Hampshire Republican Party.”

“They’re all LOSERS, but Abe Lincoln, Republican, is all smiles!” Trump concluded.

