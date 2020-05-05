http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/7H5m9rcrt-k/

During an interview broadcast on Tuesday’s edition of ABC’s “World News Tonight,” President Trump said there will possibly be “some” loss of life as the country reopens, but that people are also dying from drugs and suicides.

Trump stated, “It’s possible there will be some. Because you won’t be locked into an apartment or a house or whatever it is. But, at the same time, we’re going to practice social distancing. We’re going to be washing hands. We’re going to be doing a lot of the things that we’ve learned to do over the last period of time. And we have to get our country back. You know, people are dying the other way too. When you look at what’s happened with drugs, it goes up. When you look at suicides, I mean, take a look at what’s going on. People are losing their jobs. We have to bring it back. And that’s what we’re doing.”

He also said, “Our country has to go back to being our country again. You have people that are not going to stand for this, and I understand them very well. And we are going to put out little embers and little fires and maybe some big fires, but we still have to go back to work.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

