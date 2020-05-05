https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/george-conway-lincoln-project-twitter-romney/2020/05/05/id/966091

President Donald Trump, touting his own record of accomplishments, blasted a group of conservatives as “losers” for opposing him.

Trump made his comments in four tweets posted after midnight on Tuesday. The tweets came after the group, The Lincoln Project, released an ad attacking him over his response to the coronavirus outbreak. The Lincoln Project consists of a small group of Trump’s fiercest conservative critics, including George Conway, who is married to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

In one of the tweets, Trump referred to George Conway as “Moonface.”

The Lincoln Project’s ad is called “Mourning in America” and is a play on an ad during former Republican President Ronald Reagan’s 1984 reelection campaign called “Morning in America,” according to Newsweek.

Trump wrote: “A group of RINO (Republican in name only) Republicans who failed badly 12 years ago, then again 8 years ago, and then got BADLY beaten by me, a political first timer, 4 years ago, have copied (no imagination) the concept of an ad from Ronald Reagan, ‘Morning in America’, doing everything possible to get even for all of their many failures.

“You see, these loser types don’t care about 252 new Federal Judges, 2 great Supreme Court Justices, a rebuilt military, a protected 2nd Amendment, biggest EVER Tax & Regulation cuts, and much more. I didn’t use any of them because they don’t know how to win, and their so-called Lincoln Project is a disgrace to Honest Abe.

“I don’t know what Kellyanne did to her deranged loser of a husband, Moonface, but it must have been really bad. John Weaver lost big for Kasich (to me). Crazed Rick Wilson lost for Evan ‘McMuffin’ McMullin (to me).

“Steve Schmidt & Reed Galvin lost for John McCain, Romney’s campaign manager (?) lost big to ‘O’, & Jennifer Horn got thrown out of the New Hampshire Republican Party. They’re all LOSERS, but Abe Lincoln, Republican, is all smiles!”

