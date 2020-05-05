https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/496094-trump-rips-george-conway-group-theyre-all-losers

President TrumpDonald John TrumpCNN demands Trump campaign stop using ‘distorted’ clip from network in ad Schumer: Fauci may testify before Senate next week Fauci dismisses ‘circular argument’ coronavirus originated in Chinese lab MORE in a series of late-night tweets criticized a group led by George Conway George Thomas ConwayGeorge Conway group knocks Trump with new ad: ‘Mourning in America’ George Conway group targets GOP senators in new ad for supporting Trump George Conway: Trump can’t accept that the presidency doesn’t belong to him MORE, a lawyer who is a frequent Trump critic and married to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayGeorge Conway group knocks Trump with new ad: ‘Mourning in America’ George Conway group targets GOP senators in new ad for supporting Trump The truth about the dangerous nuclear policy pushed by Mrs. America’s Phyllis Schlafly MORE, calling its members “all losers” after it released a video attacking the president’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump lashed out at the Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump group that is largely made up by GOP strategists and consultants.

“A group of RINO Republicans who failed badly 12 years ago, then again 8 years ago, and then got BADLY beaten by me, a political first timer, 4 years ago, have copied (no imagination) the concept of an ad from Ronald Reagan, ‘Morning in America’, doing everything possible to…get even for their many failures,” Trump tweeted, referencing the term “RINO,” which stands for “Republican only in name.”

“You see, these loser types don’t care about 252 new Federal Judges, 2 great Supreme Court Justices, a rebuilt military, a protected 2nd Amendment, biggest EVER Tax & Regulation cuts, and much more. I didn’t use any of them…because they don’t know how to win, and their so-called Lincoln Project is a disgrace to Honest Abe,” Trump added.

The president then attacked individual advisers to the group.

In a jab at George Conway, Trump invoked his own White House ally Kellyanne Conway.

“I don’t know what Kellyanne did to her deranged loser of a husband, Moonface, but it must have been really bad,” Trump tweeted.

“They’re all LOSERS, but Abe Lincoln, Republican, is all smiles,” Trump added.

George Conway addressed Trump’s latest tweets Tuesday on Twitter, saying “I guess our next ad should be ‘Moron in America.'”

I guess our next ad should be “Moron in America.”@ProjectLincoln@realDonaldTrump https://t.co/b4GDxIqNT0 — George Conway, Noble Committee Chair (@gtconway3d) May 5, 2020

The Lincoln Project, meanwhile, knocked Trump for the “misspellings and childish insults” in his tweets.

“The fact the President of the United States is making petty attacks against political consultants at one o’clock in the morning illustrates just how unstable and unfit for office he really is,” Jennifer Horn, co-founder of the group, said in a statement. “While coronavirus deaths are rising and doctors and nurses across the country continue to work without the necessary personal protection equipment, this President is obsessed with his social media image. The Lincoln Project will continue to educate the American people about Donald Trump’s failed and dangerous presidency.”

The president’s attack came after the group released its latest anti-Trump video, which targeted his response to the coronavirus crisis.

The 60-second ad is titled “Mourning in America,” playing off former President Reagan’s 1984 ad titled “Morning in America.”

The Reagan ad highlighted what The Lincoln Project said was the “positive impact” under Reagan’s first term in the White House, but its video targeting Trump instead paints a more pessimistic picture of the state of the country nearing the end of Trump’s first term.

Under Trump, the narrator of the ad said the country is “weaker and sicker and poorer.”

–This report was updated at 9:14 a.m.

