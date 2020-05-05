http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/qGI940QMHXo/trump-visits-masks-factory-wear-one-155034465.html
May 6 – Career matters could be weighing on your mind today, now that Luna is making a tense square to stern Saturn in your 10th House of Professional Life. It may seem as though the opportunities you seek have vanished into thin air. While it’s not easy, try not to panic whenever you hear gloomy employment reports; instead, remind yourself that the right opportunity is waiting for you. Picture yourself as a lighthouse sending out beams to your dream employer. By sending out a steady signal, youll draw the job offer you want.