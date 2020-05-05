https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/496265-trump-some-will-be-affected-badly-as-states-ease-coronavirus

President TrumpDonald John TrumpCNN demands Trump campaign stop using ‘distorted’ clip from network in ad Schumer: Fauci may testify before Senate next week Fauci dismisses ‘circular argument’ coronavirus originated in Chinese lab MORE on Tuesday said some people would be “affected badly” by the decision to begin reopening the country amid the coronavirus pandemic, but that it was important to get the economy moving.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to Arizona, Trump said that the “people of our country our warriors” and argued that the country had to reopen soon even if everything was not perfect.

“And yes, will some people be affected? Yes,” Trump added. “Will some people be affected badly? Yes. But we have to get our country open and we have to get it open soon.”

Trump echoed those remarks while sitting for an interview with ABC’s “World News Tonight,” stating that it is “possible” there will be some coronavirus deaths as states start to relax quarantine measures.

He said that new cases and deaths of the coronavirus as the nation opens can be slowed through social-distancing policies that will remain a part of life.

“It’s possible there will be some, because you won’t be locked into an apartment or a house or whatever it is,” Trump said. “At the same time, we’re going to practice social distancing, we’re going to be washing hands, we’re going to be doing a lot of the things that we’ve learned to do over the last period of time.”

BREAKING: Pres. Trump tells @DavidMuir “it’s possible there will be some” deaths as states ease coronavirus restrictions, acknowledging it was the choice the U.S. faces to reopen the economy. More tonight on @ABCWorldNews. https://t.co/k8P2NJBKrE pic.twitter.com/BWrTQxxGB1 — ABC News (@ABC) May 5, 2020

