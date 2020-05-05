https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/496133-trump-wont-allow-fauci-to-testify-before-house-because-its-a-bunch-of

President TrumpDonald John TrumpCNN demands Trump campaign stop using ‘distorted’ clip from network in ad Schumer: Fauci may testify before Senate next week Fauci dismisses ‘circular argument’ coronavirus originated in Chinese lab MORE on Tuesday said Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciSchumer: Fauci may testify before Senate next week Fauci dismisses ‘circular argument’ coronavirus originated in Chinese lab Pelosi slams White House for blocking coronavirus task force members from testifying: ‘They might be afraid of the truth’ MORE will be allowed to testify before the Senate next week, but that he would prevent the government’s top infectious diseases expert from appearing before the House because he believes it’s full of “Trump haters.”

“The House is a set up. The House is a bunch of Trump haters,” the president told reporters as he departed the White House to visit a Honeywell factory in Arizona.

“But Dr. Fauci will be testifying in front of the Senate, and he looks forward to doing that,” Trump added. “But the House I will tell you, the House, they should be ashamed of themselves. And, frankly, the Democrats should be ashamed, because they don’t want us to succeed. They want us to fail so they can win an election.”

The president also complained about a House oversight committee set up to review the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, noting that some of his staunchest critics were included on the panel. He singled out Reps. Maxine Waters Maxine Moore WatersMcCarthy doubtful Republicans will participate in coronavirus select committee Black Caucus moves to front and center in COVID fight Pelosi fills out Democratic roster on coronavirus oversight panel MORE (D-Calif.) and Carolyn Maloney Carolyn Bosher MaloneyMcCarthy doubtful Republicans will participate in coronavirus select committee Bipartisan lawmakers call for Postal Service relief Pelosi fills out Democratic roster on coronavirus oversight panel MORE (D-N.Y.).

The Trump administration on Monday issued new guidelines for coronavirus task force members barring them from accepting invitations to appear before congressional panels this month unless White House chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsSchumer: Fauci may testify before Senate next week Pelosi slams White House for blocking coronavirus task force members from testifying: ‘They might be afraid of the truth’ Overnight Health Care: Trump administration predicts 3k daily virus deaths by June | White House bars task force members from testifying | FDA requires manufacturers to submit antibody test data MORE grants permission.

In releasing the policy, top administration officials argue the coronavirus task force and the primary agencies responding to the pandemic need to focus their attention and resources on response efforts, and that having them testify could use up critical hours.

“We’re telling agencies that during this unprecedented time our resources need to be dedicated toward the coronavirus. At this stage we really need everybody manning their stations and prioritizing coronavirus response work,” a senior administration official told The Hill.

The president’s comments Tuesday, however, signaled a willingness to allow top officials to appear before the GOP-controlled Senate, which the administration may perceive as friendlier territory than the Democratic-controlled House.

Fauci is currently slated to appear before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee for a coronavirus-related hearing on May 12. But the administration rejected a request from a House subcommittee examining the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic.

The new guidance comes as the Senate comes back into session and the House grapples with how to best bring members back to Washington safely amid the pandemic.

Fauci spent hours at coronavirus press briefings throughout March and April standing on the sidelines while Trump fielded questions from reporters. Fauci told the Associated Press in an interview last month that he found the briefings “draining,” and that they would have been more useful had he been able to answer a few questions then leave.

