When Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Rick Morgan pulled over a swerving vehicle near Ogden Monday afternoon, he expected to find an impaired driver at the wheel — not a 5-year-old boy on his way to buy a Lamborghini.

Morgan said the boy, Adrian, didn’t initially respond to lights but pulled over immediately as soon as he hit the siren. He was heading southbound on Interstate 15, heading to California, where his sister lives.

“I approached the vehicle and I was expecting to find somebody who needed an ambulance or paramedics,” Morgan

said, adding that when the window came down who he actually found was “a very underaged driver who was behind the wheel.”

“Where did you come from? How did you get this car?” a baffled Morgan is heard saying to Adrian in dashcam video of the incident.

He was on his way to California

KUTV-TV reported that Adrian grabbed the keys to the family’s Dodge Journey and drove the care two miles through downtown Ogden and then onto Interstate 15 while his sister Sidney Estrada took a nap. She told the outlet that she was watching her little brother while their parents were at work.

Adrian told police that he took off with the car after an argument with his mom, in which she told him that she wasn’t going to buy him a Lamborghini.

“He decided he’d take the car and go to California to buy one himself. He might have been short on the purchase amount, as he only had $3 dollars in his wallet,” Utah High Patrol said in a post on Twitter.

Thankfully he didn’t get too far

After Morgan pulled the boy over, he was able to reunite him with his family, who were also in disbelief over the incident.

“I saw that the truck was gone, and he was gone, and the keys were gone … I don’t know what went through his mind,” Adrian’s sister, Sidney Estrada, said.

The family said they have no idea how Adrian was able to operate the vehicle. He has always loved cars, but had never driven one before.

“How does a little 5-year-old, 11 years younger than me, do it and I can’t?” Estrada exclaimed.

Adrian’s family say that they have learned never to leave the keys out in the open again.

