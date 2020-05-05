http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/uL2hWi14i3I/virgin-atlantic-to-cut-more-than-3000-jobs-as-coronavirus-hits.html

Virgin Atlantic has announced it will cut 3,150 jobs across the business as it works to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement on Tuesday, the airline said it was entering a consultation period of 45 days, during which time it would work with trade unions BALPA and Unite on the restructuring.

“We have weathered many storms since our first flight 36 years ago, but none has been as devastating as Covid-19 and the associated loss of life and livelihood for so many,” CEO Shai Weiss said in a statement.

“However, to safeguard our future and emerge a sustainably profitable business, now is the time for further action to reduce our costs, preserve cash and to protect as many jobs as possible. It is crucial that we return to profitability in 2021.”