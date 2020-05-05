https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/wall-street-stock-market-dow/2020/05/05/id/966146

Wall Street’s main indexes jumped on Tuesday as a recovery in oil prices lifted battered energy stocks and a slew of countries eased coronavirus-induced restrictions in an attempt to revive their economies.

Some hard-hit countries, including Italy, as well as a handful of U.S. states are tentatively easing stay-at-home orders this week, raising hopes for a recovery in oil demand.

All the major S&P 500 sub-indexes were trading higher, with the energy sector rising 2.3%, but the index is still the top loser across sectors with a 35% decline this year.

Market-leading growth stocks such as Microsoft Corp , Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc rose for a second day, helping offset concerns about the latest U.S.-China spat over the origin of the novel coronavirus.

The S&P 500 has climbed about 30% from its March lows on the back of unprecedented stimulus measures and signs of a plateau in new COVID-19 cases in many parts of the world.

“We are in the hope mode regarding the rebound that will come once the economies reopen,” said Jim McDonald, chief investment strategist for Northern Trust in Chicago.

However, many market experts have warned the rally could be tested amid a risk of another wave of virus infections and with growing evidence of the damage to the economy and corporate America.

Data on Tuesday showed the domestic services sector recorded its first contraction in nearly 10-1/2-years, while the Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) non-manufacturing index showed a smaller-than-expected decline.

All eyes will now be on the Labor Department’s report of monthly nonfarm payrolls due Friday.

“It’s all about the mood swings and hopes of the economies reopening. But the problem is this could change once we get to see some of the hard numbers, especially the employment report,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

With more than half of the S&P 500 companies reporting so far, first-quarter earnings are expected to have fallen 12.5%, with analysts expecting an earnings recession by the second quarter, according to Refinitiv data.

At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 364 points, or 1.5%, at 24,113, the S&P 500 was up 47 points, or 1.6%, at 2,889 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 157 points, or 1.8%, at 8,868.

Apple supplier Skyworks Solutions Inc jumped 5.9% after reporting upbeat quarterly results, but warned of a hit from the pandemic in the current quarter.

Pfizer Inc rose 3% after announcing that a venture with its German partner had started delivering doses of its experimental coronavirus vaccines for human testing in the United States.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 3.74-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a similar ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded six new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 38 new highs and four new lows.

GLOBAL STOCKS

Stock markets snapped a three-day losing streak and oil was on its longest run of gains in nine months as moves to ease major economies out of their coronavirus lockdowns lifted sentiment.

It was a turnaround from Monday, when bickering between Washington and Beijing triggered fresh selling, but traders have become used to sudden changes of direction in recent months and there were more to handle in Europe, too.

The pan-European STOXX 600 initially rose nearly 2% as a more than 6% jump in Brent prices and news that Total wasn’t cutting its dividend gave a 5% boost to battered oil stocks.

Things then started to get choppy again though when Germany’s top court ruled that the European Central Bank’s quantitative-easing program “partially violated” the country’s constitution.

The euro and the region’s government debt fell, too, although the court also said the ECB’s measures didn’t amount to monetary financing – where a central bank bankrolls the government – something banned in Germany. The ruling also didn’t apply to the bank’s new coronavirus PEPP support program.

“In practice, this should not restrict the ECB too much,” said Holger Schmiedling, chief economist at Berenberg. “However, Karlsruhe (German court) has emphasized that there are limits to bond purchases. This could make it more difficult for the ECB to expand PEPP.”

In addition to the German court angst, euro zone producer prices fell the most in March since the 2008 financial crisis, Eurostat data showed.

The drop was more than expected as the COVID-19 pandemic reduced demand for energy. Prices at factory gates in the 19 countries sharing the euro fell 1.5% month-on-month in March and 2.8% year-on-year.

The euro traded down 0.65% at $1.0835, and a sell-off in bond markets pushed Italy’s ultra ECB-sensitive government yields up past 1.90% again.

That meant the U.S. dollar index pushed higher for a second consecutive day, though the jump in oil meant the big petrocurrencies like Canada’s dollar, Norway’s crown and Russia’s rouble were all stronger.

LIFT OFF

With countries including the United States, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Nigeria, India, and Malaysia all tentatively easing lockdowns, the hope for oil producers is that the worst of the demand slump is now over.

Brent crude rose 7.8% to $29.32 a barrel, up for a sixth straight day, and U.S. crude rose 10% to $22.43 a barrel for its fifth consecutive rise.

Energy giants Exxon Mobil and Chevron were also leading gains in premarket Wall Street trading where first quarter earnings reports were still rolling in and ISM’s non-manufacturing data was due later

Analysts at Commonwealth Bank of Australia said the structure of the oil price rises, with bigger gains in nearer-dated contracts, suggested expectations of more production cuts and a restoration of fuel demand later this year.

They added, though, that this meant prices were unlikely to recover their huge declines since the start of the year.

“From a very top-down perspective, markets are reacting positively to measures governments and central banks have taken,” said Alistair Wittet, a European equity portfolio manager at Comgest.

“But we are still to see what the full economic consequences of all this will be… the real test will be when the markets start opening up and governments and central banks start withdrawing.”

