What is a birthday without cake, friends, family, candles and gifts? Most people are probably a little bummed when they can’t spend their special day doing something with the people they love.

After a certain age, birthdays are mostly excuses for social outings and great food, but they take on a whole different level of meaning for children. They are full-on events with themes and bright colors and party favors.

Most kids who’ve had birthdays recently may not have had quite the celebrations they’d envisioned, but there’s one man who made sure to make a birthday girl‘s day a little sweeter.

Twitter user Mrs. Paternoster shared an adorable story about the local FedEx delivery man. It was her daughter’s birthday, and when he realized that, he decided to bring by some ice cream cupcakes — the best of both birthday worlds.

“Ok @FedEx our driver deserves a bonus!” she tweeted. “He realized it was our daughter’s birthday & went to @DairyQueen to get her ice cream cupcakes.”

“He said ‘I just wanted to do this because if we weren’t in this situation, she’d be celebrating with friends.’ I’m not crying. You’re crying!”

She also shared a photo of the exchange, her daughter wearing a colorful birthday outfit and staring happily at the tray of four adorable cupcakes with the delivery man standing at the doorway, presumably smiling.

Ok @FedEx our driver deserves a bonus! He realized it was our daughter’s birthday & went to @DairyQueen to get her ice cream cupcakes. He said “I just wanted to do this because if we weren’t in this situation, she’d be celebrating with friends.” I’m not crying. You’re crying! 😭 pic.twitter.com/BqoMbyC3G1 — Mrs. Paternoster (@Mrs_ConCon1787) April 30, 2020

Over 100,000 people liked her tweet and chimed in to thank the kind driver. Delivering cupcakes is probably not part of his daily routine, but he found a way to go above and beyond, and based on the photos it meant the world to the birthday girl.

“UPDATE: This wonderful man’s name is Jodan Price and those that know him have reached out to me and described him as an incredibly self-less and kind man who loves to do for others,” Paternoster shared four days later. “Please consider showing him love by tweeting a shout out or thank you for just being awesome!”

On May 5, the deliveryman stopped by for a second and was thanked again.

“UPDATE: Mr. Price stopped by and we got to thank him,” the grateful mom wrote. “I hope you enjoy this as much as I did. Our hearts are full and we feel so blessed to have the best @FedEx delivery man in the world!”

UPDATE: This wonderful man’s name is Jodan Price and those that know him have reached out to me and described him as an incredibly self-less and kind man who loves to do for others. Please consider showing him love by tweeting a shout out or thank you for just being awesome! — Mrs. Paternoster (@Mrs_ConCon1787) May 4, 2020

Austin Price, who identified himself as the FedEx deliveryman’s son, saw all the online commotion and made sure to relay the thanks and show his dad the posts and what people were writing.

“I appreciate all of the comments!” he tweeted. “I have been showing them to my Dad and he appreciates each every one of them!”

“It has put a big smile on his face. Thank you!”

Even Dairy Queen got in on the action, sharing the story and wishing the birthday girl all the best.

“Who doesn’t love to read about the random acts of kindness that happen in the world?” the Tipton Dairy Queen Grill & Chill Facebook page shared. “Wishing this little girl the happiest of birthdays! #Wemakehappy”

The little girl may not have had the party she wanted, but now there are hundreds of thousands of people celebrating birthday kindness alongside her.

