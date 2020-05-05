https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/wow-new-york-state-dumps-another-1700-nursing-home-deaths-coronavirus-death-totals/

In mid April New York state decided to add “presumed” COVID-19 deaths to its death toll, which pushed the state’s coronavirus total over 10,000 victims.

On one day alone, 3,700 new deaths were added to the revised death count, according to a report from the New York Times.

“These new presumed cases are mostly from ERs and hospitals, which means people weren’t getting tested even in those settings. Lots more were in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities,” NY Times reporter Kristen Danis said.

On Monday Governor Cuomo’s administration added another 1,700 coronavirus deaths to their count.

This time the ‘presumed ‘ deaths were at New York nursing homes.

At least 4,813 people died from coronavirus in a New York State nursing home.

Breitbart.com reported:

New York state is reporting more than 1,700 previously undisclosed deaths at nursing homes and adult care facilities as the state faces scrutiny over how it’s protected vulnerable residents during the coronavirus pandemic. At least 4,813 people have died from COVID-19 in the state’s nursing homes since March 1, according to a tally released by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration late Monday that, for the first time, includes people believed to have been killed by the coronavirus before their diagnoses could be confirmed by a lab test. Exactly how many nursing home residents have died remains uncertain despite the state’s latest disclosure, as the list doesn’t nursing home residents who were transferred to hospitals before dying. The revised list shows that 22 nursing homes, largely in New York City and Long Island, have reported at least 40 deaths.

At this point can you trust any number coming out of New York state?

