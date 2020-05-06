https://www.theblaze.com/news/kevin-spacey-sexual-assault-allegations-coronavirus

Embattled actor Kevin Spacey has spoken out about his life amid the sexual assault and harassment allegations laid against him in 2017 and likened losing his acting gig to the job-loss experience tens of millions of Americans have suffered during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Daily Mail reported that Spacey was asked during a recent podcast to reflect on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on workers.

What are the details?

In a 7-minute audio clip obtained by The Sun, Spacey, 60, described what he says was a “bleak and horrible” experience during his life following the allegations.

In 2017, several men — some of whom were reportedly just young teenagers when the alleged incidents took place — came forward and accused the award-winning actor of sexual misconduct. At one point, at least 20 male accusers came forward to lay accusations against the actor at one time. The actor has denied all allegations.

“My world completely changed in the fall of 2017,” the former “House of Cards” star can be heard complaining in the audio, which reportedly was taken from a recent “Bits & Pretzels” podcast. “My job, many of my relationships, my standing in my own industry were all gone in just a matter of hours.”

He then likened his experience to those of Americans who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus lockdown.

“I don’t often like to tell people that I can relate to their situation because I think it undermines the experience that they may be having, which is their own unique and very personal experience,” he said. “But in this instance I feel as though I can relate to what it feels like to have your world suddenly stop. And so, while we may have found ourselves in similar situations, albeit for very different reasons and circumstances, I still believe that some of the emotional struggles are very much the same. And so I do have empathy for what it feels like to suddenly be told that you can’t go back to work or that you might lose your job and that it is a situation you have absolutely no control over.”

You can listen to the remarks here.

What about the accusations?

Some of the more lurid accusations include a then-14-year-old who said that Spacey tried to physically take advantage of him in the ’80s. Spacey also reportedly groped another teen at a restaurant as recent as 2016.

In another video obtained by the Daily Mail, Spacey said, “When my career came to a grinding, screeching halt, when I was faced with the uncertainty that I might never be hired as an actor again, I had to ask myself a question that I’ve never asked myself before, which is, ‘If I can’t act, who am I?'”

You can read more about the many disturbing allegations — most of which revolve around underage boys — against Spacey here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

