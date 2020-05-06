http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/M67RX8m8Jqc/

A woman who has accused former Sen. Chris Dodd (D-CT) of sexual harassment is upset that Joe Biden is leaning on him to help make a vice presidential nominee decision.

The New York Post reported Biden has named Dodd to a committee to help vet potential candidates, all of whom Biden has said will be women.

“I have no idea if Biden has done this, I don’t think any of us do, but I certainly know what the senator’s done and I don’t know what they’re thinking, choosing someone like that,” Carla Gaviglio, a waitress at the posh now-defunct La Brasserie restaurant told the paper.

According to Gaviglio, Dodd and Sen. Ted Kennedy were in a private room in the restaurant in 1985, when Kennedy, generally remembered as a sex pest, “grabbed Gaviglio and threw her onto the table, sending plates, cutlery, glasses and candles flying.”

Kennedy then put Gaviglio on Dodd’s lap, “forcing himself on Gaviglio and rubbing his genitals on hers,” according to the Post.

The move reportedly became known as the “waitress sandwich.”

Gaviglio, who said her account was confirmed by another waitress and the restaurant owner, said the New England senators were “very, very drunk.”

“Most of it was on Senator Kennedy, but God, would it have killed [Dodd] to say, ‘I’m so sorry about what happened last night, I really apologize’? That would have been nice. It certainly would have been appropriate,” Gaviglio told the paper.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Sens. Kamala Harris and Amy Klobuchar, and former Georgia state Rep. and failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams are reportedly on Biden’s shortlist.

CNN reported the committee is reviewing “more than a dozen” women for the position.

“Some of these women deserve to be vice president. What position does that put them in when this is on the committee?” Gaviglio said.

Biden is being accused of sexual assault by Tara Reade, a claim he denied.

