The U.S. Supreme court already has ruled twice in favor of the Little Sisters of the Poor, an order of Catholic nuns, but they were at the high court again Wednesday opposing requirements that they fund abortion for their employees in violation of their religious beliefs.

The first two cases centered on President Obama’s mandate, and this time it is states trying to impose a similar requirement.

The oral arguments Wednesday were conducted via telephone and computer links due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Lawyers with the non-profit Becket Fund for Religious Liberty argued Pennsylvania is violating the religious exemption the federal Health and Human Services Department granted the nuns in their first case.

Attorney Paul Clement argued the justices should protect the nuns once more and end the seven-year legal war.

Becket lawyers said Pennsylvania took an even “stingier” view of religious exemptions than the Obama administration, denying that the Affordable Care Act even gives the government authority to exempt churches.

“We are hopeful that the court will protect us as it did in 2016 and eager to be rid of this legal trouble which has hung over our ministry like a storm cloud for nearly a decade,” said Mother Loraine Marie Maguire of the Little Sisters of the Poor in a statement released by Becket.

“In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the lives of our residents face a real and imminent threat, we are more eager than ever to be able to care for our residents without being harassed by governments.”

Mark Rienzi, president of Becket, said the court has ruled in the Little Sister’s favor twice before, “recognizing what was obvious from the very beginning — that the federal government doesn’t need nuns to help it distribute contraceptives and that forcing them to participate is plainly unconstitutional.”

“We hope that the Supreme Court ends this litigation once and for all,” he said.

Fox News reported “familiar ideological lines” emerged among the justices during the arguments Wednesday.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg claimed “women need seamless, no-cost contraception coverage” and suggested employers were imposing their religious beliefs on employees, even though the issue is what the employers will be required to subsidize.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor echoed the “seamless coverage” theme with her question.

Solicitor General Noel Francisco, however, pointed out that the previous high court decision on the issue recognized a discretion for employees “who have sincere, conscientious objections” not to be required to participate.

After the most recent Supreme Court decision, which protected Little Sisters from IRS penalties, HHS announced religious nonprofits had the same exemption as churches.

States, including Pennsylvania and California, immediately sued.

“Even as the Little Sisters of the Poor are on the frontlines fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in health care facilities and nursing homes, their freedom to operate according to their beliefs is threatened,” said Mike Berry of First Liberty Institute. “The time has come for the Supreme Court to finally put an end to government efforts to force the Little Sisters of the Poor and other religious objectors to violate their faith. The justices should once again show respect for the religious liberty of all religious entities and allow them to serve their communities without government intrusion.”

Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser said the government “simply does not need Catholic nuns to provide dangerous abortion drugs to women.”

“The Sisters want nothing more than to carry out their mission of love and humble service to the elderly poor,” she said. “We hope the Supreme Court will uphold the fundamental rights of these beautiful women and let them serve.”

