United States Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday said at the White House that meatpacking plants would return to full capacity in a week to ten days.

Reynolds and Perdue commented during a visit with President Donald Trump in the Oval office as fears of a meat shortage continue. Processing plants struggled to keep going amid coronavirus breakouts.

Reynolds thanked President Trump for acting quickly to use the Defense Production Act to declare the plants essential infrastructure. She said that Trump’s action prevented meat producers from euthanizing their stock that could not be sold.

The president said he would ask the Justice Department to look into whether meat providers were boosting prices to benefit financially from meat shortages while some meat producers could not even sell their animals.

“They’re looking into that very strongly … why is there a disparity?” he asked.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence said that resources would be surged to the plants to help protect the workers and put critical infrastructure in place.

When asked about reports of a meat shortage at Wendy’s, Trump replied that he would call the CEO.

“I’m going to call Nelson Peltz,” he said.

