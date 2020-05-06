https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/deep-state-coup-plotters-tweeting-cryptic-messages-just-buffoons/

Are Deep State actors trying to communicate with each other through cryptic messages on social media? It kinda looks that way.

Over this past weekend, former and now disgraced and fired FBI Director James Comey tweeted out an unusual tweet on Twitter:

Comforting sign of spring in our garden pic.twitter.com/aLMKrRnDjA — James Comey (@Comey) May 1, 2020

This is not the first goofy tweet by Comey. In late March he had a few creepy tweets:

I don’t know whether this game is called “Camel Cup” or “Camel Up,” but either way, I lost. pic.twitter.com/SdweTkl5f5 — James Comey (@Comey) March 28, 2020

What is this guy up to?

Good day for a walk (with household member) pic.twitter.com/yNhaFPWRf9 — James Comey (@Comey) March 29, 2020

Here is another creepy one:

Spring still comes (and yes I can use portrait mode) pic.twitter.com/jTagJGvzEN — James Comey (@Comey) March 31, 2020

Now yesterday, former FBI lover Lisa Page tweeted out a couple bizarre tweets:

Except that now I speak out. No doubt my haters wish it wasn’t so, but I do and I will and I am not going to stop. And yes, I know: insurance policy treason deep state traitorous slut coup plotter. I know. It’s okay. I know. — Lisa Page (@NatSecLisa) May 5, 2020

Lisa Page previously sent Andy McCabe a congratulations when it was announced that he would not be indicted for lying to the FBI multiple times:

What are these Deep State actors really trying to say?

