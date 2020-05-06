https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/deep-state-coup-plotters-tweeting-cryptic-messages-just-buffoons/

Are Deep State actors trying to communicate with each other through cryptic messages on social media?  It kinda looks that way.

Over this past weekend, former and now disgraced and fired FBI Director James Comey tweeted out an unusual tweet on Twitter:

This is not the first goofy tweet by Comey.  In late March he had a few creepy tweets:

What is this guy up to?

Here is another creepy one:

Now yesterday, former FBI lover Lisa Page tweeted out a couple bizarre tweets:

Lisa Page previously sent Andy McCabe a congratulations when it was announced that he would not be indicted for lying to the FBI multiple times:

What are these Deep State actors really trying to say?

