Recently, a lot of reports have been published about the somewhat troubling news that so-called “killer hornets” have been found in Washington state: an Asian breed of hornets that grows to be 2 inches long and that’s famous for completely wiping out beehives.

The genocide these hornets love to commit against bees — especially American and European bees — is reason enough to fear them, but it gets even worse. As Al Jazeera reported Tuesday, these hornets’ sting can actually be deadly for some humans too.

Todd Murray, a WSU Extension entomologist and invasive species specialist, tells the network that, “It’s a shockingly large hornet. It’s a health hazard, and more importantly, a significant predator of honey bees.”

Honey bee breeder Susan Cobey agrees. “”They’re like something out of a monster cartoon with this huge yellow-orange face!” she is quoted as saying.

Yep, they’re truly monstrous. Hornets from hell. Satan’s very own insects.

There is good news, however. As this video shows, Japanese honey bees have adapted to the presence of the killer hornets and have found ways to fight back.

This video rightfully made the rounds on Twitter on Tuesday, with Brandon Morse describing the way Japanese bees deal with the hornets from hell as “brutal but satisfying.”

The video’s biggest fan, however, may very well be Ted Cruz. The Texas senator retweeted Morse’s tweet and added: “OK, this may be the coolest video ever. Murder hornets defeated!”

Coolest. Video. Ever. Indeed!

