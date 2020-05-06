https://www.theblaze.com/news/mnuchin-vs-axl-rose

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin fired back at rock star Axl Rose after he insulted him in a tweet on Thursday.

“It’s official! Whatever anyone may have previously thought of Steve Mnuchin he’s officially an a**hole,” tweeted the iconic rock guitarist of “Guns’N’Roses.”

Mnuchin fired back from his official Twitter account.

“What have you done for the country lately?” he asked simply.

It was unclear to what actions by Mnuchin that Rose was objecting.

Rose has previously made his political leanings very clear. In 2018 he tweeted to encourage Americans to vote against Republicans and voiced his opposition to President Donald Trump and his political agenda.

“Most of us in America have never experienced anything this obscene at this level in r lifetimes n’ if we as a country don’t wake up n’ put an end 2 this nonsense now it’s something we definitely will all pay hard 4 as time goes on.” he tweeted.

Previously to that he indicated that he had requested that the Trump campaign not use his music at their rallies.

“GNR like a lot of artists opposed to the unauthorized use of their music at political events has formally requested r music not b used at Trump rallies or Trump associated events,” he said.

He went on to claim that the campaign had used loopholes in the law to use the music despite his objections, and called them “s**tbags.”

