Thousands of lives could be saved with the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat the China coronavirus.

One of the most recognized experts in the study of communicable diseases worldwide is Dr. Didier Raoult:

Dr. Raoult is very hopeful regarding the treatment of the China coronavirus by using hydroxychloroquine.

Dr. Raoult continues to speak out on his tremendous results using HCQ on coronavirus patients.

Two major preprints have been published.

Zhong Nanshan, hero of the 2003 SARS outbreak in China and his team: https://t.co/3taAI1tNND

Hospital Central de la Defensa, Madrid: https://t.co/ibXW6akycZ

Both are strongly supporting the use of hydroxychloroquine for treating SARS-COV2 — Didier Raoult (@raoult_didier) May 5, 2020

The Chinese study referred to by Dr. Raoult claimed the following:

CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: Hydroxychloroquine treatment is significantly associated with a decreased mortality in critically ill patients with COVID-19 through attenuation of inflammatory cytokine storm. Therefore, hydroxychloroquine should be prescribed for treatment of critically ill COVID-19 patients to save lives.

The Spanish study concluded the following:

Conclusions: in a cohort of 166 patients from 18 to 85 years hospitalised with COVID-19, hydroxychloroquine treatment with 800mg added loading dose increased survival when patients were admitted in early stages of the disease. There was a non-statistically significant trend towards survival in all groups, which will have to be clarified in subsequent studies.

Dr. Oz is remains hopeful with Dr. Raoult’s results to date:

In spite of all the evidence that hydroxychloroquine is a viable alternative for treating the China coronavirus, other flawed studies claim the drug doesn’t work. Could this be because there are billions of dollars in vaccines as opposed to these simple drugs and big pharmaceutical firms therefore would prefer the big money in vaccines?

The witchhunter @MicrobiomDigest is not attentive to details when she judges that a study is useful to her paranoiac fights!

Control group was treated with azithromycin.

Nearly dying patients with lymphopenia were treated with hydroxychloroquine.

Fraudulent study. Fake news. https://t.co/zI8MgsfHlx — Didier Raoult (@raoult_didier) April 22, 2020

It is not surprising but very sad that our medical community is also political at a time when the world needs good honest information on how to treat the China coronavirus.

Liberals and the far left mainstream media have blood on their hands.

Hat tip Lars from Denmark

