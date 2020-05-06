https://www.theblaze.com/news/bombshell-report-says-cbs-news-faked-footage-of-coronavirus-testing

Project Veritas says that CBS News staged footage of coronavirus testing in order to make it look more dramatic at the Cherry Medical Center in Michigan.

What are the details?

In a Wednesday release, Project Veritas reported that CBS even included fake patients in testing areas.

The release alleged that CBS News reportedly asked health care workers to make a line of patients awaiting COVID-19 testing look longer than it actually was.

According to the report, “A CBS News crew pulled medical professionals off the floor at the Cherry Medical Center in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to line up in their vehicles so a CBS film crew would have a long line for their COVID-19 coverage.”

At least one health care professional reportedly told Project Veritas that the health care workers could have used their time better.

“We could have done other stuff,” she said.

A medical supervisor also reportedly told the outlet, “Apparently, the news crew wanted more people in the line.”

James O’Keefe, founder and CEO of Project Veritas, said that a witness divulged the story to the organization.

“The insider told us that the medical personnel were taken away from treating patients and making the line longer for actual patients wait for the COVID-19 test,” O’Keefe said.

The source told O’Keefe that there is no question CBS News was intentionally trying to manipulate the footage for a better story.

“You’re telling me that you’re a hundred percent certain that CBS News, CBS Corporation — national, staged a fake event. They faked the news. They faked the reality and broadcasted that to all of their audience last Friday on ‘CBS This Morning?'” O’Keefe asked the insider.

The unidentified source responded, “A hundred percent. Absolutely.”

Another source — Nick Ross, who is a a corporate cleaning site supervisor at the facility — said that he was there when the CBS crew arrived at the testing center to film.

“Apparently, the news crew wanted more people in the line because they knew it was scheduled,” Ross told the organization.

Has CBS responded?

In a statement, CBS News insisted that it never staged “anything” at the Cherry Medical Center in Michigan.

“Any suggestion to the contrary is 100% false,” the statement read. “These allegations are alarming. We reached out to Cherry Health to address them immediately. They informed us for the first time that one of their chief officers told at least one staffer to get in the testing line along with real patients. No one from CBS News had any knowledge of this before tonight. They also said that their actions did not prevent any actual patients from being tested.”

The statement continued, “We take the accuracy of our reporting very seriously and we are removing the Cherry Health portion of the piece.”

