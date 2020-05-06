https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/breaking-trump-top-aides-question-accuracy-us-coronavirus-death-totals/

New York state in Mid-April decided to add “presumed” COVID-19 cases to its death toll, which put the state’s total at around 10,000 victims.

Another 3,700 new deaths were added to the revised death count, according to a report from The New York Times.

But New York was not alone.

Michigan also announced in April that they were adding another 65 “presumed” cases to their total coronavirus tally.

In late April the Wolf administration in Pennsylvania was caught adding up to 269 fake deaths to the state totals on Tuesday. Unfortunately for the Democrat governor he got caught.

This seems to be happening a lot lately.

On Tuesday New York State dumped another 1,700 nursing home deaths into their state totals.

Experts have pushed inaccurate models and conflicting advice.

It’s not a surprise that the American public would question these fickle elites.

On Wednesday Axios reported that President Trump and some of his top aides are questioning the US coronavirus totals.

Via Axios:

President Trump has complained to advisers about the way coronavirus deaths are being calculated, suggesting the real numbers are actually lower — and a number of his senior aides share this view, according to sources with direct knowledge. What’s next: A senior administration official said he expects the president to begin publicly questioning the death toll as it closes in on his predictions for the final death count and damages him politically. The U.S. death toll has surpassed 71,000, with more than 1.2 million confirmed cases, according to the latest figures.

Trump’s engagement could amplify a partisan gulf we saw in this week’s Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index over believing the death statistics.

