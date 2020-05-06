https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/cbs-news-panics-takes-broadcast-staged-coronavirus-testing-line-fake-patients-project-veritas-expose/

CBS News panicked and took down their staged Coronavirus testing line broadcast with fake patients after Project Veritas’ exposé.

CBS News staged a Coronavirus testing line at the Cherry Medical Center in Grand Rapids, Michigan with fake patients and an insider who witnessed the whole thing spilled the truth to Project Veritas.

One registered nurse said personnel at the medical center were given the heads-up to expect the CBS News crew. “We knew they were coming. We had no clue that we’re going to have to, like, do fake patients.”

Another registered nurse, Alison Mauro, told Project Veritas said that she and other healthcare professionals didn’t actually swab the fake patients while CBS was filming and the real patients were forced to wait longer because of the manufactured line!

TRENDING: Armed Texas SWAT Team Raids Daddy Zane’s Bar in West Odessa After Breaking State Orders and Reopening — 8 Arrested!

“We pretended. There were a couple of real patients, which made it worse,” the nurse told Project Veritas.

Watch the video here in case you missed it:

BREAKING: Insider Reveals @CherryHealthMI & @CBSNews Staged FAKE #COVID19 Testing Line on @CBSThisMorning “We knew they(CBS) were coming, had no clue we were going to have to like do FAKE PATIENTS” – RN, Cherry Health “There were real patients which made it worse”#ExposeCBS pic.twitter.com/tA4LoS7P22 — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) May 6, 2020

Both Cherry Health and CBS News denied having to do with any staged line of Coronavirus patients.

“CBS News did not stage anything at the Cherry Health facility. Any suggestion to the contrary is 100% false.”

However, after denying they staged a COVID-19 testing line, CBS News panicked and took down their broadcast which aired last week.

O’Keefe bragged about forcing CBS to remove the staged portion of their broadcast.

WATCH:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

