In key states in the upcoming presidential election, a majority of voters of both parties favor more coronavirus relief payments be made directly to Americans.

Overall, 74% of respondents would favor government relief payments, including 96% of Democrats, the political party which favors continued stimulus checks, 74% of independents and, surprisingly, 53% of Republican likely voters, in 6 battleground states Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, according to a Change Research poll.

Only 22% of those surveyed, 3,544 likely voters, disapproved of continuing pandemic stimulus payments.

An ADP report noted U.S. private payrolls dropped by more than 20.2 million in April, a plunge that ADP co-head Ahu Yildirmaz told CNBC was “unprecedented. The total number of job losses for the month of April alone was more than double the total jobs lost during the Great Recession.”

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, who has proposed legislation which would give Americans a $2000 monthly payment during the pandemic, told Fox News, “I think this is the best way to stabilize the economy and make sure that everybody is paying their mortgage, paying their credit cards, paying their personal loans . . . and all the rest so that they don’t fall behind.

“Once we do start unraveling the stay-at-home orders, we need to make sure everybody has met their economic obligations up to this point and that they have some money in their pocket so that we can actually have people going out to get the economy up and running.”

His “Emergency Money for the People Act,” has 27 co-sponsors, The Independent noted.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., a co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, has proposed another bill giving workers 100% of their salaries up to $100,000 for up to three months, The Hill reported.

In March, Congress approved a $2 trillion package to give Americans $1,200 apiece, and $500 per child. Democrats are pushing for more stimulus payments, while Republicans want to put the brakes on more spending and get the economy moving again.

“We already have a universal basic income — it’s called work,” Rep. Paul Mitchell, R-Mich., told The Hill.

