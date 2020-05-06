https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/jim-treacher/2020/05/06/china-demands-prevents-coronavirus-investigation-n388567

COVID-19 is a Chinese virus. It originated in Wuhan, China. We still don’t know exactly how it happened, but we do know where and when it happened. And we know that the Chinese Communist Party lied about it, and silenced whistleblowers, and kept planes flying in and out of Wuhan, and allowed the virus to spread. They could’ve locked it down. They could’ve warned the world and given us time to prepare. They could’ve prevented everything that’s happening to us right now. They didn’t. This is their fault. China lied, people died.

Even if you disagree for some reason, even if you’re willing to lie to yourself about the hard evidence of China’s responsibility for this pandemic, you have to admit that they sure are acting like they’re guilty.

Coronavirus: China says it wants transparent investigation into COVID-19 origin – but is refusing one https://t.co/oyZCXhHHqd — SkyNews (@SkyNews) May 6, 2020

Tom Cheshire, Sky News:

Today, answering a question from Sky News, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said China remained “open to close cooperation with the WHO to find out the root cause” of the coronavirus pandemic.

More good news: the WHO is also open to close cooperation. So open, in fact, that it has asked repeatedly to join China’s own investigations into the origin. It has received no such invitation, as Dr Gauden Galea, the WHO representative in China, told Sky News in an exclusive interview last week.

I asked him if there was any good reason why the WHO shouldn’t be involved right now. His reply: “From our point of view, no.”

There’s no good reason. There’s only the real reason: China did this to the world and is desperately trying to cover it up. They talk about wanting an investigation, while actively preventing an investigation. Because they already know what the results will be, and none of it will make them look good.

Anybody who’s still making excuses for China in May 2020 doesn’t care about your life or your family’s lives. You can’t trust them, and you should never trust them again. If you ever did.

