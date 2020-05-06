https://www.dailywire.com/news/chinese-scientist-on-verge-of-very-significant-coronavirus-findings-murdered-in-pittsburgh

A well respected scientist at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center who was on the verge of making “very significant findings” in the fight against the coronavirus was murdered over the weekend inside his home.

Dr. Bing Liu, 37, who is from China, “was shot multiple times around noon Saturday inside his home in the 200 block of Elm Court,” the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. “Police believe that Mr. Liu was shot by another man — identified later by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office as Hao Gu, 46, of Pittsburgh — who then got into his car parked about 100 yards away on Charlemagne Circle and killed himself.”

Police say the attack happened when Liu was home by himself and that the two men knew each other but they did not indicate how and they did not disclose any details on a possible motive for the incident. Law enforcement officials indicated that an investigation is ongoing.

“Bing was on the verge of making very significant findings toward understanding the cellular mechanisms that underlie SARS-CoV-2 infection and the cellular basis of the following complications,” the university said in a statement. “We will make an effort to complete what he started in an effort to pay homage to his scientific excellence.”

Liu, who had authored more than 30 research papers, was reportedly shot in the head, neck, and torso.

“Liu, a native of China, earned his Bachelor’s degree and PhD in computer science at the National University of Singapore, and then did his postdoctoral studies at the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh,” The Daily Mail reported. “Liu is survived by his wife and parents, who still live in China.”

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette noted that neighbors reporters spoke to said that Liu and his wife were quiet people who kept to themselves.

“One neighbor, who declined to give his name, said that he didn’t know of anyone in the neighborhood that knew Mr. Liu well,” the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette added. The neighbor, as well as others that live near Mr. Liu’s home, also said that he did not hear any gunshots nor any other sounds the day of Mr. Liu’s death.”

Liu’s work comes as the world has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic, which originated late last year in Wuhan, China.

A Johns Hopkins University & Medicine coronavirus tracker showed that, as of Wednesday morning, there were more than 3.67 million confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide and that there were over 257,000 reported coronavirus deaths.

The real numbers from the pandemic are likely far higher as it is widely accepted that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has lied about the extent of the outbreak in their country.

A recent Department of Homeland Security (DHS) report obtained by the Associated Press stated that U.S. officials believe that China intentionally lied about the extent of the outbreak in their country because it gave them the time that they needed to hoard medical supplies from around the worldwide.

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

